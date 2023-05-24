AAPI Heritage Month: Our Favorite Films By Asian American & Pacific Islander Creators

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As we round out Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we want to spotlight a few films to support this month. There are many genres to choose from within our list like comedies, rom-coms and psychological thrillers. Check out a trailer for each film to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month inside.

An easy way to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month is by supporting the creators who are uplifting their communities and making sure the next generation is properly represented onscreen. Everyone deserves to see themselves on the big screen and for their stories to be heard. We decided to spotlight some of the best films, highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander talent. From comedies, thrillers and dramas, these movies are sure to keep you entertained.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush designated the month of May AAPI Heritage Month to honor the accomplishments and contributions Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians have made to this country.

Immigrant parents travel far and wide to give their children a better opportunity for their hopes and dreams. It is their selfless acts that have afforded many creative talents the chance to provide for themselves through art and creativity. Long ago, our parents could only dream of having a stable life in the performing arts. Now, thanks to their sacrifices, many people are pursuing creative careers in art, music, tv/film and fashion.

Within our curated list of excellent AAPI films are some award-winning movies like Minari, Everything, Everywhere All At Once, and Crazy Rich Asians. The talents highlighted throughout these films are gifted and should be uplifted beyond their cultural identity. Wong argues that Asian Americans are past needing representation and are valued for their talents beyond their racial identity.

In order for more stories to be heard, fans must do their part and support existing content available now. Be sure to watch these AAPI films this month and the next (and the next and the next).

We compiled a list of our favorites but comment on some of your favorite AAPI films below if we missed any.

Check out a list of our favorite AAPI movies below:

