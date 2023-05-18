Happy AAPI Heritage Month: Get To Know These Asian American & Pacific Islander American Athletes

Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! Click inside to check out a gallery of some of the most notable Asian American athletes that you may or may not have known.

1992, President George H.W. Bush designated the month of May AAPI Heritage Month to honor the accomplishments and contributions Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians have made to this country. According to the Library of Congress, Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden have issued annual proclamations designating May as “Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.”

Immigrant parents travel far and wide to give their children a better opportunity for their hopes and dreams. It is their selfless acts that have afforded many creative talents the chance to provide for themselves through art and creativity. Long ago, our parents could only dream of having a stable life in the performing arts. Now, thanks to their sacrifices, many people are pursuing creative careers in art, music, tv/film and fashion.

One of the biggest unifiers of people worldwide is undoubtedly sports. Besides music, it’s one of the few things that people any shape, size or color can enjoy together. Whether it’s watching someone kick in an insane goal or hitting a home run yourself in a pickup game, the joy that sports bring people is unparalleled. Considering that sports are so inclusive, it only makes sense that the leagues that people faithfully watch exemplify that. Over time, sports leagues and their players have become increasingly more diverse. In fact, diversity is encouraged and celebrated in leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

The increase in celebrations and awareness of other heritages and their impact probably wouldn’t happen if there weren’t any athletes actively representing. Asian American and Pacific Islander American athletes have made huge impacts in their sports and continue to pave the way for the athletes that will follow them. If you need examples, you can look at Jeremy Lin’s insane run in 2012 with the New York Knicks or Naomi Osaka’s continued dominance in the game of tennis. Throughout all of sports, Asian American and Pacific Islander Americans are here to stay and we can’t wait to see what they do next. Enjoy a gallery of some of the most noteworthy AAPI athletes!

