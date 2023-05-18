Subscribe
Happy AAPI Heritage Month: Get To Know These Asian American & Pacific Islander American Athletes

Published on May 18, 2023

Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! Click inside to check out a gallery of some of the most notable Asian American athletes that you may or may not have known.

1992, President George H.W. Bush designated the month of May AAPI Heritage Month to honor the accomplishments and contributions Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians have made to this country. According to the Library of Congress,  Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden have issued annual proclamations designating May as “Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.”

Immigrant parents travel far and wide to give their children a better opportunity for their hopes and dreams. It is their selfless acts that have afforded many creative talents the chance to provide for themselves through art and creativity. Long ago, our parents could only dream of having a stable life in the performing arts. Now, thanks to their sacrifices, many people are pursuing creative careers in art, music, tv/film and fashion.

One of the biggest unifiers of people worldwide is undoubtedly sports. Besides music, it’s one of the few things that people any shape, size or color can enjoy together. Whether it’s watching someone kick in an insane goal or hitting a home run yourself in a pickup game, the joy that sports bring people is unparalleled. Considering that sports are so inclusive, it only makes sense that the leagues that people faithfully watch exemplify that. Over time, sports leagues and their players have become increasingly more diverse. In fact, diversity is encouraged and celebrated in leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

The increase in celebrations and awareness of other heritages and their impact probably wouldn’t happen if there weren’t any athletes actively representing. Asian American and Pacific Islander American athletes have made huge impacts in their sports and continue to pave the way for the athletes that will follow them. If you need examples, you can look at Jeremy Lin’s insane run in 2012 with the New York Knicks or Naomi Osaka’s continued dominance in the game of tennis. Throughout all of sports, Asian American and Pacific Islander Americans are here to stay and we can’t wait to see what they do next. Enjoy a gallery of some of the most noteworthy AAPI athletes!

1. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama Source:Getty

The first Japanese golfer to ever win a men’s major championship.

2. Apolo Ohno

Apolo Ohno Source:Getty

Apolo Ohno holds the record for most Olympic medals by a US Winter Olympian and Season 4 champion of Dancing With the Stars.

3. Ichiro Suzuki

Ichiro Suzuki Source:Getty

The first Japanese position player in MLB history, Ichiro Suzuki will go down as one of the all-time greats. Suzuki is the 30th player to record 3,000 career hits in MLB history.

4. Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao Source:Getty

HBO fighter of The 2000s, professional boxer Manny Pacquiao had one of the greatest boxing careers ever. Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to win twelve major world titles. He is currently running to be the Philippines president next year.

5. Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin Source:Getty

In 2019, Jeremy Lin became the first Asian-American to ever win a Championship title. The “Linsanity” era was a great time, bringing visibility to the entire Asian community.

6. Li Na

Li Na Source:Getty

If any person is responsible for China having tennis power, Li Ma might be a reason why. Li Na reached a career-high ranking of number two in the world years after stepping away from the game to study journalism. Li Na won two Grand Slams in her career.

7. Michelle Kwan

Michelle Kwan Source:Getty

Michelle Kwan is the most decorated figure skater in US history. She has won more than 40 championships in her career.

8. Yao Ming

Yao Ming Source:Getty

Yao Ming was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, making Yao the first international player to be selected without playing college basketball in the states.

9. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Source:Getty

THE GOAT. Woods only trails Jack Nicklaus for all-time major golf championships. The revolutionary talent is the only man in the modern era to win four consecutive major titles.

10. Troy Polamalu

Troy Polamalu Source:Getty

Troy Polamalu is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, has been named the first-team All-Pro four times, and won the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year Award. He’s the most recognizable safety to ever play in the NFL.

11. Kristi Yamaguchi 

Kristi Yamaguchi  Source:Getty

Yamaguchi won a gold medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics. In 1998, she entered the US Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

12. Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee Source:Getty

Bruce Lee is not only a great actor, director, and overall performer, but he is also questionably the best martial arts fighter.

13. BJ Penn

BJ Penn Source:Getty

B.J Penn is a Hawaiian fighting machine. Penn was the first American Gold medalist of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Won the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2004.

14. Hines Ward

Hines Ward Source:Getty

Hines Ward is a Super Bowl XL MVP who is the All-Time Steelers’ leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. Ward is also known for being one of the best blockers to play the receiver position.

15. Hideki Matsui

Hideki Matsui Source:Getty

The first Japanese person to win an MVP in the World Series has an impressive resume. Matsui was a two-time MLB All-Star and was one of the best run-getters during his peak.

16. Jalen Green

Jalen Green Source:Getty

Green forwent college to join the G League’s professional pathway and was the 2nd overall pick of the 2021 draft. Green is a Filipino-American.

17. Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Source:Getty

Kyler Murray is the first player to be drafted in the first round of both baseball and football. Murray chose football after a stellar Heisman season at Oklahoma and was selected as the first overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

18. Sammy Lee

Sammy Lee Source:Getty

Sammy Lee is an icon, not just because he shares the same birthday as me, but because he is the first Asian-American man to win a gold medal in the Olympics for the United States. Lee was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

19. Tedy Bruschi

Tedy Bruschi Source:Getty

Bruschi won three Super Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro selection. He’s also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

20. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa Source:Getty

Born in Hawaii, Tua is one of the most promising young quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the past five years. He’s a National Champion at Alabama who won the Walter Camp and Maxwell in his last year playing collegiate football.

21. Younghoe Koo

Younghoe Koo Source:Getty

Koo is the fourth Korean-born player to play in the NFL and has become one of the best kickers in short time. Koo recently just signed a new deal with the Falcons for worth $24.25 million.

22. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Source:Getty

Japanese Haitian American Tennis Player, Naomi Osaka, might have the best serve in the world. At the age of 23, she is a four-time Grand Slam champion. Osaka is one of the most recognizable people in the world and very influential to the next crop of young stars in women’s sports.

