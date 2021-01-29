How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 67-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O!), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls.

The media mogul and philanthropist is known for spreading messages of empowerment and perseverance. After coming of age in Mississippi, Oprah overcame insurmountable odds, challenging archaic stereotypes based on race, gender and body image. She began her media career as a journalist in Baltimore where she was able to launch her name into the national spotlight securing a daytime gig on WLS-TV in Chicago, which eventually turned into her self-titled show.

After receiving an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for her role as Sophia in “The Color Purple,” her star power grew, helping to launch “The Oprah Winfrey Show” into the stratosphere.

Spanning over 25 years until its conclusion in 2011, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is one of the highest-rated daytime talk shows in American television history. However her foresight didn’t stop at journalism and hosting, Oprah launched into owning her own media empire with O Magazine, and the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

As a supporter of education and the arts, in 2007 she opened the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.

