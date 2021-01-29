UPDATED: 12:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 29o, 2021 —
When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 67-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O!), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls.
The media mogul and philanthropist is known for spreading messages of empowerment and perseverance. After coming of age in Mississippi, Oprah overcame insurmountable odds, challenging archaic stereotypes based on race, gender and body image. She began her media career as a journalist in Baltimore where she was able to launch her name into the national spotlight securing a daytime gig on WLS-TV in Chicago, which eventually turned into her self-titled show.
After receiving an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for her role as Sophia in “The Color Purple,” her star power grew, helping to launch “The Oprah Winfrey Show” into the stratosphere.
Spanning over 25 years until its conclusion in 2011, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is one of the highest-rated daytime talk shows in American television history. However her foresight didn’t stop at journalism and hosting, Oprah launched into owning her own media empire with O Magazine, and the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).
As a supporter of education and the arts, in 2007 she opened the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.
From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Relax & Live
“Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” – Oprah
2. Be Grateful For The Struggle
“Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.” – Oprah
3. Live Like A Queen
“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.” – Oprah
4. Try Again
“Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.” – Oprah
5. Educate Yourself
“Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.” – Oprah
6. Invest In Great Friends
“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” – Oprah
7. Dream Big
“The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” – Oprah
8. Healing
“Turn your wounds into wisdom..” – Oprah
9. Speaking Up
“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up.” – Oprah
10. ThankfulnessSource:Getty
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” ― Oprah