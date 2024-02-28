‘Mea Culpa’: Mixed Reviews As Fans Have Questions About Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Thriller

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler Perry’s latest thriller film Mea Culpa debuted on Netflix over the weekend and fans have had a wonderful time reacting to it across social media. The salacious film stars Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Keep reading to find a gallery of our favorite fan reactions below.

Mea Culpa is a film written and directed by Perry, which was released on Netflix this past Friday. The movie follows criminal defense attorney, Mea Harper (Rowland), as she takes on the case of a seductive artist, Zyair Mallory (Rhodes), who’s accused of murdering his girlfriend. However, when burning desire takes hold, things get hot and dangerous.

Rowland and Rhodes are joined by a talented cast, including Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton.

Perry’s newest romantic thriller Mea Culpa is the fifth project with Netflix as part of his multi-year first-look film deal that was announced back in 2023. The writer and director shared with The Wrap that he has always had a love for 90s thrillers, and it was the primary inspiration for Mea Culpa.

Since its release over the weekend, fans eagerly watched and reacted online. There were a number of mixed reviews. Some said they enjoyed the film and thought the actors were committed to their performances. Others believed some of the twists and turns seemed questionable.

One social media user compared the end of the film to Jordan Peele’s Get Out saying, “The ending of this movie turning into Get Out is sending me.” Other fans couldn’t get over how “fine, fine, fine” Trevante looked throughout the movie.

Be sure to watch for yourself before making an informed opinion. Mea Culpa is available to stream on Netflix.

The Mea Culpa movie comes about six months after Perry’s bid to buy Paramount Global — a company that owns and operates VH1, BET Studios, BET+ and the BET channel — was not accepted.

During an interview in October, Perry said Paramount over-inflated what the company was actually worth.

“I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons,” Perry, 54, said during a Bloomberg Equality summit at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. “The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways.”

Perry added: “Don’t try to get me to pay for something that’s not worth anywhere near the value.”

Reports claim Perry offered up to $2 billion for BET. At least one offer was for as much as $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It is unclear what the desired amount was being sought by Paramount Global.

In the meantime, check out our favorite fan reactions to the Mea Culpa movie below:

‘Mea Culpa’: Mixed Reviews As Fans Have Questions About Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Thriller was originally published on globalgrind.com