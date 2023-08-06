10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Divas, divas, divas…we love them for their grace, their beauty and most importantly their musical talent. However, sometimes they can’t seem to see in each other all the glowing qualities that we idolize from the outside looking in. OK, more like a lot of times they seem to not look at their fellow queens as royalty, even going as far as starting real-life feuds that can last over many decades and battles on the Billboard Hot 100.

We’re sadly in the midst of yet another brewing “diva battle royal,” this time between two R&B icons that we’d much rather not see budding heads: ethereal neo-soul goddess Erykah Badu and single-name-queen-of-everything Beyoncé, currently on her globally epic RENAISSANCE World Tour.

See below to peep what sparked the now-viral Bey vs. ‘Baduizm’ beef:

For the sake of countless hits between them, ranging from “Tyrone” to “THIQUE” — “Bag Lady” to “Single Ladies” — we’re making the wise decision of not choosing a dog in this catfight. However, it did remind us that diva wars are a tale as old as time when it comes to the music biz. From behind-the-scenes battles to wars on wax that got lyrically scathing, some female artists are simply not about making beautiful music together, or anything else for that matter. Be it pop or R&B, new age hip-hop queens or classic soul pioneers, we came across a few unforgettable moments in music history that prove our point perfectly.

As we pray for peace between Erykah Badu and Beyoncé in the very near future, take a look at 10 musical diva wars we won’t soon forget — some squashed, others still ongoing and a few that were probably so blown out of proportion that problems never existed to begin with:

