Subscribe
News

President Donald Trump Orders Bombing Of 3 Iran Nuclear Sites, Democrats Frozen Out From Intel

Published on June 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tehran-Air-Defense-Operates

Source: HAYI / Getty

After initially stating to mull the decision for a time, President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday (June 21), which has escalated the conflict to unprecedented levels. Top Democratic Party officials say that they were not briefed on President Trump’s actions, and a national address from the former business mogul claimed a total annihilation of Iran’s nuclear weapons production capabilities.

As seen in an NBC News report, President Trump boasted of the bombing of three sites in Iran, Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, which the administration framed as the epicenter of Iran’s nuclear weapons production. This comes as the two countries are locked in a long-distance skirmish that has left over 400 dead in Iran and over 24 dead in Israel.

Related Stories

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the attack. The move garnered praise from several GOP officials, including Speaker Mike Johnson, who stated that Congress would have taken too long to give its approval to Trump.

Democratic Party Sen. John Fetterman praised Trump’s actions, writing on X, “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

Fetterman’s stance differs from those of his party, many of whom said that they were left out of briefing talks ahead of the strikes.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman out of Kentucky, called Trump’s actions “unconstitutional” via social media.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia wrote on X of the bombing, “The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran. And the Israeli Foreign Minister admitted yesterday that Israeli bombing had set the Iranian nuclear program back ‘at least 2 or 3 years’. So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today? Horrible judgment. I will push for all Senators to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York shared in a statement, “President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also took to X to give a statement regarding the strikes:

I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.

There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the @UN

Charter and other rules of international law.

At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.

President Trump Addresses Nation After US Bombs Iranian Nuclear Sites

Source: Pool / Getty

Late Saturday night, Trump was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Jim Hegseth, and State Secretary Marco Rubio, praising the efforts of the military strike.

“I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades,” President Trump said.

On X, the reaction to the Iran bombing and the fear of retaliation cast gloom across the social media network. We’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Orders Bombing Of 3 Iran Nuclear Sites, Democrats Frozen Out From Intel  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

Iran
More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Home Depot Building Mug
News
2025 Rock The Bells Festival
News
Thurgood Marshall
Entertainment
El Salvador Continues To Receive Deportees From The US As Controversy Escalates
News
Pro-Palestinian Protests In Iran
Politics
2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch
Pop Culture
Sonya Massey
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton
Covfefe Chronicles
Trending Stories
Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Police Lights
News

Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree In New York, Police Call It Suicide

Unite the Right Protest
Opinion

Preston Damsky, ‘Viewpoint Neutrality,’ And White Supremacy [Op-Ed]

Two women with pride flag
Opinion

Erased In The Name Of ‘Choice’: How This Moment Echoes Our Oldest Wounds

University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Politics

100 Things You Didn’t Know About Barack Obama

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Press Room
Crime

Why Sean Combs Was Never Going To Be Fully Held Accountable [Op-Ed]

Two men exercising together outdoors
Lifestyle

We All We Got: The Crisis Of Black Male Friendship

Norfolk, Virginia, USA Skyline
News

Virginia Funeral Home Faces Lawsuit After Black Man Was Allegedly Found Covered In Maggots During Viewing

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close