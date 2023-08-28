Black Futures raises ideas around the inherent benefits of this new digital age, exploring a conversation around how to think critically about advancements within the black community, so that we can remain competitive and receptive to change in this new landscape
Mike Muse is a Change Agent at the intersection of politics and pop-culture. As host of Sirius XM’s award-winning show, “The Mike Muse Show,” and Co-host of “Sway in the Morning,” he shapes conversation around future thought leaders in tech, policy, and business.
Dr. Clarence Wardell III is a Senior Program Officer for Economic Mobility and Opportunity at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr. Wardell previously served as Chief Data and Equitable Delivery Officer with the White House American Rescue Plan Team, and a Senior Advisor for Policy Implementation and Delivery with the Domestic Policy Council.
Everette Taylor is CEO of Kickstarter, the world’s premiere crowdfunding platform. He has built a diverse portfolio of companies that include PopSocial, MilliSense, ArtX, GrowthHackers, and Savant Homes. As a leader, he supports creatives and entrepreneurs in bringing creative projects to life.
An Interaction Designer and STEM/Maker Education consultant. She has consulted for various organizations on implementing STEAM curriculums and projects, preparing educators and youth for skills needed in the 21st century, and empowering minorities to engage and pursue STEM careers.
Christopher Upperman is Senior Manager and Head of Governance Partnerships Team at Meta, as well as Board President for Founder Forward (formerly Envolve Entrepreneurship) — a nonprofit ecosystem for diverse startups and underserved entrepreneurs. In these roles, Chris has advised several Millennial Members of Congress, students, and small business owners around education and leadership.
Born into music industry royalty, Christian Combs, is the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs. While involved in music, modeling, and other pursuits, he labeled himself King Combs and signed with his father’s label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 2016. He released a series of singles, starting with “Type Different” in 2017 before issuing his debut EP, Cyncerely, C3, in 2019. The EP has been followed by a steady supply of singles ranging from “Legacy” in 2020 to the Kodak Black collaboration “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” in 2022.
Watch Event Recap Video for Black Futures!
Missed events for last year? Want a recap of breakdown of the experience? Click on the button below to navigate the site last year.