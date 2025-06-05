Subscribe

Step into the world of Javon Jackson — celebrated jazz saxophonist, bandleader, and educator — in this episode of Black Joy Blazers, a series spotlighting cultural icons who uplift Black communities through creativity, leadership, and legacy. Javon opens up about his musical journey, the influence of Art Blakey and Horace Silver, and how he’s passing the torch to the next generation. From his time with the Jazz Messengers to leading groundbreaking programs at universities, this conversation is full of insight, inspiration, and Black excellence.

More Videos

More from NewsOne
TOPSHOT-US-JAPAN-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TAKAICHI-TRUMP

Trump Responds To Iran War Question By Joking About Pearl Harbor With Japanese Prime Minister

7hr

Comment
Cesar Chavez at a rally to boycott Tianguis Market

Activists And Elected Officials Call For Cesar Chavez’s Name To Be Stripped, Following Sex Abuse Allegations

9hr

Comment
2019 Daytime Beauty Awards

Afroman Wins Case Against Ohio Deputies Who Sued Him Over Parody Videos Using Raid Footage

12hr

Comment
Empty high school classroom

Students Can Show Up For 1 Minute And Still Be Marked Present, DC School Board Warns

13hr

Comment
IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR-NOWRUZ

No, Iran Didn’t Say Black Americans Are Safe, But The Internet Thinks It Did

13hr

Comment
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For DHS Secretary Nominee Markwayne Mullin

Trump’s DHS Secretary Nominee Markwayne Mullin Seems To Think Dueling Is Legal In The US

1d

Comment

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close