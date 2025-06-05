Step into the world of Javon Jackson — celebrated jazz saxophonist, bandleader, and educator — in this episode of Black Joy Blazers, a series spotlighting cultural icons who uplift Black communities through creativity, leadership, and legacy. Javon opens up about his musical journey, the influence of Art Blakey and Horace Silver, and how he’s passing the torch to the next generation. From his time with the Jazz Messengers to leading groundbreaking programs at universities, this conversation is full of insight, inspiration, and Black excellence.