Subscribe

Robert Hill, a senior broadcast journalism major at Howard University, stood in Washington, D.C., around noon as Buddhist monks completed a cross-country journey that spanned roughly 2,300 miles over 108 days. Beginning in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2025, the monks walked day after day through rain, cold, and early winter storms, often covering more than 20 miles at a time before arriving in the nation’s capital on Tuesday with a message centered on peace, endurance, and spiritual discipline.

What began for Hill as a reporting assignment quickly became something more complicated. Standing in a largely white crowd filled with reverence, flowers, and visible police protection surrounding the monks, he found himself confronting a different set of questions, not just about the moment, but about history, race, and public safety in America. 

In this personal audio essay, Hill reflects on what it means to witness peace as a young Black Gen Z college student reporting on a historic event in the nation’s capital during a politically tense era.

More from NewsOne
Buddhist Monks Walk For Peace
6:05

Reporting While Black: I Saw the Monks End Their Journey in Washington, D.C. And Saw How Differently Peace Lands in My Body

13hr

Comment
Buddhist Monks Walk For Peace
2:44

In A Time Of Conflict, A 2,300-Mile Walk For Peace Arrives In The Nation’s Capital

14hr

Comment
Senators Speak After Meeting For Weekly Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill

GOP Congressman Wants To Investigate Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Reality Star Gets Fired For Complaining About Lack Of ‘White People’

14hr

Comment
Portrait of adult man in cozy shirt

Beware Of The Black Chaos Agents Here To Sow Discord

16hr

Comment
Tiffany Woods

Mother Whose Infant Died After Drinking Cow’s Milk During Hurricane Katrina Denied Parole

17hr

Comment
Pastor Mark Broach

Faith On 4 Wheels: What I Learned Riding Through Trenton With A Pastor Who Refuses To Look Away

18hr

Comment

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close