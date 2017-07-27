We’re pretty use to Gilbert Arenas seeking attention on social media, but some things are just too far.

Just months after the former NBA star found himself in hot water for bashing dark skin women, he targets Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o. Baller Alert posted a smoking hot photo of the actress soaking up all the sun rays while on the beach in Mexico, and Arenas took the time to spew his stupidity in the comments.

A fan tagged him in the pic:

This isn’t the first time the controversial athlete has gone on a rant about dark-skinned women being unattractive and how Lupita “ain’t cute.”

Gilbert Arena’s comments are super insensitive, especially considering the fact that he has a daughter who’s also blessed with melanin magic. He needs to do better.

Gilbert Arenas Attacks Lupita Nyong’o’s Skin Color Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By Kiyonna Anthony Posted July 26, 2017

