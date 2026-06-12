Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Here’s a question: Does anyone who isn’t a MAGA supporter, a GOP official with MAGA constituents, or a billionaire who is being further enriched amid the MAGA movement want anything to do with any event tied to President Donald Trump? Since Trump’s disastrous second term began, numerous musicians and other big-name celebrities have canceled their appearances at the Kennedy Center — which, until recently, was renamed to include Trump in its title, musicians have demanded over and over again that he stop playing their music at his events, numerous non-current recording artists refused to take part in his Freedom 250 celebration, and several current celebs have reportedly declined to take part in the UFC event the president is planning on the White House lawn.

Now, several states have opted not to participate in Trump’s “Great American State Fair” because a MAGA rally by any other name is still a MAGA rally.

From CNN:

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Celebrities Don’t Want To Be A Part Of Trump’s UFC Event Either, As Freedom 250 Continues To Be A Bust



Trump Wants To ‘Cancel’ Freedom 250 Festival As Most Acts Drop Out



