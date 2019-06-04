The ‘It’s Above Me’ Guy Is Now Apologizing After His Social Media Comes Back To Haunt Him

You never know when you will go viral or when your social media will come back to haunt you. Craig Brooks, 26, went viral for perfectly handling a racist white woman. However, his transphobic tweets quickly surfaced.

In several tweets that go back to 2017, Brooks wrote countless transphobic comments, including he doesn’t like Trump but he agrees with him banning trans people from the military. See below:

Brooks even doubled down to BuzzFeed News and said, “They’re mad lol I said what I said. People are so sensitive. I’m gay and I KNOW people will not agree with me being gay. I just don’t and will never get trans. Period.”

Now he is apologizing, see below:

Oh, and Brooks is officially selling shirts:

In case you missed it, the Holiday Inn Express hotel clerk in Austin, Texas said he was called the N-word by a would-be guest. Brooks rejected each desperate attempt for the racist to stay at the hotel by the woman who had apparently called him the racial slur during an earlier phone call. When she came to the hotel to plead her case in person, the clerk was ready for her, and then some.

“… but you called me a fucking nigger,” the clerk says while shrugging to the woman, who repeatedly apologizes.

“No…, but you weren’t sorry when you said it to me on the phone,” the clerk accurately noted.

The clerk plastered multiple crying-from-laughter emojis across the video.

He went on to cite “the climate that we live in in today’s society” — an apparent reference to the countless number of white people who have gotten increasingly and brazenly racist with the election of President Donald Trump — as a reason for advising her to find another hotel.

Despite the despicable racism being displayed, one of the major takeaways that social media users, in particular, embraced from the exchange was the clerk repeating the phrase to the woman incessant requests to stay at the hotel: “It’s above me now.”

When the woman says again that she needs a room for the night, sounding like she was in tears, the clerk politely pointed to his right and said, “Well, there’s the Best Western next door.”

Watch below:

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work… this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

Lesson learned, if you go viral, search your social media.

