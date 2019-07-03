Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

Maleah Davis‘ body was found in a trash bag on an interstate in Fulton, Arkansas, Now the state may honor her with an overpass being named in her honor.

KTBS reports officials initially wanted to name a section of the interstate in her honor “but transportation officials say its reserved for law enforcement.” However, there is now an effort to rename what is called the Red Lake Road overpass after her. If approved, it will be called the “Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.”

Hempstead County Quorum Court passed a resolution in favor of the new name and Sheriff James Singleton said Maleah’s biological father approved the sign.

The sign will also cost nothing to taxpayers, Singleton explained, “It’s generous donations from the people of Hempstead County that want to remember this child, and all the missing and exploited children across the United States that have not been reunited with their families.”

Davis’ remains were found on May 31. ABC reports medical examiners ruled she died from “homicidal violence” but there are no other details about her death and no one has been charged with her murder. However, 27-year-old Derion Vence, her mother’s boyfriend, has remained the lone suspect.

Vence is denying any responsibility.

“I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me,” Vence, 27, told ABC’s Texas station KTRK in an interview earlier thus month. “Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids. I ain’t no killer, bro.”

Police claim Vence led them to Maleah’s body but he somehow was still maintaining that he had nothing to do with her death.

Vence remains jailed on charges of with tampering a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges. He originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

Rest in power, Maleah Davis.

