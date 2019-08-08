Candace Owens Blatantly Lies That Black Men In Baltimore Are ‘Leading’ In Rape

Candace Owens is absolutely deplorable but lying about rape statistics to demean Black men is a new low even for her. While on Faux News, the college dropout, who has the nerve to insult Maxine Waters’ IQ, says that Baltimore is leading in rape, which is not true and she was called out on Twitter.

Owens yelled about the 63 percent Black city, “Do not defend Baltimore as a city, don’t do that to Black America. Don’t pretend that being in third place… somehow makes Trump a liar. They are leading a homicide! They are leading in a rape! They are leading in sexual assault! Black Americans are suffering in the city. Because you don’t like trump you’re going to split hairs and pretend this is somehow okay because they are ranked third? We deserve better than that as a community. We deserve Trump!”

Owens was debating with attorney Monique Pressley about Trump’s racist comments about the city. She was obviously making up stats to defend 45.

While Baltimore has a high homicide rate Owens is dangerously wrong about rape and sexual assault. As journalist and SiriusXM host Clay Cane wrote on Twitter, “That’s a LIE & perpetuates the myth of black men as rapists. It’s media malpractice to have her on TV. Baltimore isn’t even in the top 50.”

Cane also provided two links. According to Statista.com, Baltimore, Maryland is not even in the top 50 metropolitan areas with the highest rape rate in the United States as of 2017. Actually, no city in Maryland is — Anchorage, Alaska is number one with Pueblo, Colorado, Rapid City, South Dakota and several other cities in Michigan in the top ten.

Forbes also reports Saginaw, Michigan as number one and Anchorage, Alaska as number two as the most dangerous cities in America for women. Baltimore in nowhere to be found.

Back in 2014, CNN had Maryland in the bottom eight of rape statistics.

This is disgusting for Owens to say because Black men have died due to the myth of the “Black rapist.”

However, this is the same woman who inspired the New Zealand terrorist and, if you didn’t know, she dropped out of the University of Rhode Island her junior year. CTPost.com reports, “She dropped out of the University of Rhode Island in her junior year, and went on to educate herself. She read works by Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ben Carson and Thomas Sowell.” Yet, she always insults the intelligence of Black folks who don’t think like her.

Here are just a few more of her most disgusting moments… Blexit is a slogan she stole from the Bank Black movement. She once said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

She blamed the horrific mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

Owens even babbled Hitler just wanted to “make Germany great again.”

