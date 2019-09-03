Shaun King Pulls Out All The Receipts To Show ‘Every Single Penny I’ve Ever Raised Since’ BLM Started

For years, Shaun King has been accused of being a fraud. After Rihanna announced she will honor the Morehouse man at an upcoming awards ceremony, social media went ham and demanded that she reconsider. In response, King released a 72-page report of “every single penny I’ve ever raised since” Black Lives Matter began.

The documents were compiled and authored in part by people like Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of The Women’s March and Co-Founder of Justice League NYC and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. The report focused on fundraisers that King promoted through his social media accounts and provided what King said was a full accounting of his financial relationship with Real Justice PAC and Action PAC along with five years of his tax returns. In addition, King said the authors of the fundraising report had unlimited access to his and his family’s checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, retirement accounts and money management software.

“I’ve helped raise over $34.5 million for families, charities, causes, & campaigns,” King tweeted Tuesday morning. “A 7 person expert review board inspected every penny – including the past 5 years of my tax returns. Their 72 page report…”

Since the #BlackLivesMatter Movement began, I've helped raise over $34.5 million for families, charities, causes, & campaigns. A 7 person expert review board inspected every penny – including the past 5 years of my tax returns. Their 72 page report…https://t.co/cmxkK8AKRE — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 3, 2019

In addition, the families of Nia Wilson, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher and multiple other people killed in recent years vouched for King. The family of Botham Jean, the man who was killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger a year ago this Friday, had nothing but glowing words for King.

“We have had the pleasure of interacting with Shaun King in the months following Botham’s murder,” Jean’s family wrote. “Shaun has become more than another voice for our family. He has become our friend. He has advocated for the Jean family, spoke up for us, dried our tears and held our hands. We are grateful for his support as are many other families who have met him. In this photo Shaun King welcomed our family into his home to do what he does best — nourish.”

Michael Eric Dyson tweeted about the report on Tuesday afternoon.

“So glad that this report is available to for the world to see that @shaunking has been above board,” Dyson wrote. “This is a thorough and exhaustive investigation into his finances and clears him of any wrongdoing or malfeasance. I hope we can now put this to bed! Thanks, sir, for your work!”

So glad that this report is available to for the world to see that @shaunking has been above board. This is a thorough and exhaustive investigation into his finances and clears him of any wrongdoing or malfeasance. I hope we can now put this to bed! Thanks, sir, for your work! https://t.co/2WOyCybwBO — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) September 3, 2019

Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball was set to present King as well as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley with the event’s highest honor next month, which Variety reported “will benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization created by the singer to fund education and emergency response programs throughout the globe.”

Undoubtedly, people will still call King a “scam artist,” but you can read the full report here and make your own informed decision.

