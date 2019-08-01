Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

While everyone is debating which of the current crop of candidates could beat Trump in 2020, filmmaker says there is only one — our forever first lady Michelle Obama. The Oscar winner is begging her to run for president.

On MSNBC last night, Moore said, “If the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump. And she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama. Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him. She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her and she is beloved.”

Michelle Obama said she will not run but Moore insists that if she was asked to serve she would. Watch the clip below:

According to a new YouGov poll she is the most admired woman in the world. Melania was at number 19 with people like Madonna, Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton and even Ellen DeGeneres higher than her.

Michelle Obama has had an epic few months. Her memoir Becoming, according to the Washington Post, the autobiography is slated to become the best-selling memoir of all-time.

The book—which was released in November—has sold over 10 million copies to date through print, digital, and audio purchases. It was a part of a two-book deal that the Obamas inked with Penguin Random House.

Becoming was a record-breaking memoir right out of the gate. 725,000 copies were sold on the day it was released and that number rose to 2 million 15 days after it made its debut. Those numbers made it not only the fastest-selling book of 2018 but the best-selling hardcover book of last year as well. It also made buzz globally, topping best-seller lists in places like Greece and Britain. “I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” said Penguin Random House Chief Executive Markus Dohle in a statement.

Keep slaying, Michelle Obama.

