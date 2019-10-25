Despite The Epic Dragging, Tyler Perry’s New Shows Slayed In The Ratings

Tyler Perry‘s “The Oval” and “Sistas” premiered on BET this week and if you looked at social media you would have thought it was flop. However, the two shows soared in the ratings.

According to a press release, “The new originals shows scored a combined 2.9 MM total viewers (EDAC across BET, BET Her and VH1) during its premiere on Wednesday, October 23 from 9pm-11pm ET. Engagement was at an all-time high on BET with ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas,’ retaining more than 85% of its lead in series, ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval.'”

In addition, “Sistas” was the biggest social cable program of the night, not including sports and news programming. “The Oval” trended consecutively for 4 hours in the US, and for 1 hour worldwide.

Perry said about the show, “The Oval is not a political show. It’s a story of an interracial couple in the White House. It’s about following them upstairs to the residence, following the Secret Service home, following the maids and the butlers home. It’s a powerful, fun thing for me.”

See a clip below:

“Sistas” is described as a show that “follows a group of single black females from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why am I single? In this bold new series, viewers watch these women navigate their “complicated love life” status, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.”

See the clip below:

