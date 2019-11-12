Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The ‘Satanic Witch’ Who Called Her The N-Word

As we all know, there have been countless viral videos of white people feeling comfortable hurling the N-word. Some have gotten cursed out and others have gotten a beat down. One woman felt the wrath of rapper Trina who opened up to TMZ.

See Also: ‘While Black’ Podcast Gets Real About LGBTQ+ Issues In The African American Community

The Miami, Florida native explained she was in Walmart and saw the unidentified white woman crying, “I just looked over and was like, ‘Oh hi, are you okay?’ and she looked up like a demon, demonic very evil, satanic witch — and she was like ‘Get away from me you n***er bitch,'” Trina explained. Right away, Trina was taken back and “confused” and even looked to a Walmart employee to confirm that’s what she just heard.

Trina said she was shocked and walked away but so her again near check out. Trina said her friend told the woman to apologize. “And that’s when she just looked around acting belligerent like ‘why are you guys asking me I don’t know anything’ and I said say it again,” the rapper explained.

She continued, “And that’s when she just looked around acting belligerent like ‘why are you guys asking me I don’t know anything’ and I said say it again.”

When asked if she thought this happened because of the current political climate. She answered, “I don’t know, but I’m going to tell you this. This is not the 1800s, this is not the slavery days […] you will get your ass whooped so stop trying.”

In case you missed it, Trina was caught on video going on an epic tirade against the racist white woman. “Say it again you dirty-ass b*tch,” Trina could be heard screaming. “I am a n**ger bitch. Say it again! I dare you to say it!”

Watch the original incident below:

Eventually, the police were called to the scene. However, sources say that the cops didn’t take a police report because Trina decided against it. The rapper was escorted out the building to her car as a safety measure. According to TMZ, cops didn’t speak with the racist white woman… sounds about white.

SEE ALSO:

An Open Letter To Rihanna: Please Reconsider Shaun King’s Diamond Ball Award

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Ava DuVernay, Black Twitter And More Slam The Oscars Over Snubbing Nigerian Film