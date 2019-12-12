Black Jews Distance Themselves From Hebrew Israelites After Jersey City Shooting

While authorities were still sorting out all of the details surrounding the deadly anti-Semitic shooting that broke out earlier this week in Jersey City, a related conversation broke out on social media concerning the suspects and the nature of what has been called a “targeted” attack. In particular, the online chatter has centered on the fact that the suspects were identified as having been linked to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a religious group of African Americans whose members believe they are descendants of the ancient Israelites and may adhere to both Christian and Judaic beliefs.

Among those voices rising above the social media fray were those purportedly of Black Jews, which seemed to mount an online campaign to distance themselves from the Black Hebrew Israelites, who The Southern Poverty Law Center said has a militant wing that it calls “black supremacists.”

Dismissing Jewish trauma as some white bullshit makes as much sense as dismissing Black feminism as white woman drama. Jews ain’t all white, dammit. Furthermore, plenty of Black Jews are grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, so Black folk got intergenerational Shoah terror too. — We Need Solidarity ✡️☭🌹 (@thespinsterymc) December 11, 2019

A growing number of tweets from people who identify as Black Jews claimed they have been the target of hate since David Anderson and Francine Graham allegedly launched shot up a Jewish market and left at least six people dead, including themselves.

Black Jews are Jews

Black Hebrew Israelites are not Jews and are not accepted as such by Jews (black or white)

Black Jews are feeling an extra layer of pain right now watching racism result from an act of antisemitism. Don't be assholes to them. — No one's "good Jew" ✡ (@FemProg) December 11, 2019

“Literally getting harassed by racists for tweeting in memory of the victims of the Jersey City attack while Black (and Jewish),” one tweet from filmmaker and writer Rebecca Pierce tweeted about the Black Hebrew Israelites (BHI). “Black Jews are not responsible for the actions of BHI and it is 100% racist to act like we are. So very tired and sad right now.”

Literally getting harassed by racists for tweeting in memory of the victims of the Jersey City attack while Black (and Jewish). Black Jews are not responsible for the actions of BHI and it is 100% racist to act like we are. So very tired and sad right now. pic.twitter.com/YeBcxNSICE — Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) December 11, 2019

A tweet from an account that identifies itself as belonging to an orthodox Jewish woman who is Black said she was “attacked” by a Jewish woman who doubted her religion. “We need the Jewish community 2 defend it’s black Jews against this hate,” the tweet said in part.

I think that the Jewish woman last night who attacked me & doubted my Judaism/knowledge/civility is a sign of things to come 4 all American black Jewish people in the wake of the jersey shootings. We need the Jewish community 2 defend it's black Jews against this hate. — Elisheva Black Jewish Mermaid Princess🧜🏾‍♀️👸🏾✡ (@Eli7ChicnSweet) December 11, 2019

Another tweet made clear the delineation between the two groups.

Announcement: Black Jews = Jews Black Hebrew Israelites = Supremacist hate group Please don't mix them up. Thank you for listening. — Airy Manning (@AiryManning) December 11, 2019

The news of the shooting challenged the widely held notion that all Jewish people are white while also bringing attention to what writer Nylah Burton — a Black Jew — called “anti-black racism in the Jewish community.”

PSA for the Perplexed: * Like "Jews for Jesus", The Black Hebrew Israelites aren't Jews, it's an appropriation of identity. * There ARE Jews who are Black. There's no separate category or name for Black Jews, they're just Jews. * Jews who are Black have no connection to BHI. https://t.co/EJyxVf1KNh — Just Say Christian (@JustSayXtian) December 11, 2019

According to the Jewish Chronicle, “in Israel, the most Jewish place on earth, one in two Israeli Jews are people of colour from Iraq, Iran, Morocco, Turkey, Ethiopia, Yemen, Egypt, Pakistan, and India, among other places. In fact, a number of well known Black also identify as Jews, including but not limited to Drake, Craig David, Maya Rudolf, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lauren London, Amar’e Stoudemire, Rashida Jones and Shyne.

Here's what I'm going to need British Jewry to do.

When you see me or someone like me walk into a shul, don't stare weirdly or ask us for our Jewish credentials

Don't confuse BHI with all black people.

Support Black Jews with vigour online/in person because it's about to get ugly https://t.co/zalY2a7za0 — Lara 'Challah Black Girl' M (@BlewishAnd) December 11, 2019

