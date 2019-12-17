Say It Ain’t So, Joe! Did Obama Finally Hint At His Preferred Candidate?

Our Always President Barack Obama has been relatively silent when it’s come to the race for the Democratic nomination. And while he’s made it clear that he will support whoever the nominee is, according to a CNN report, he may have just hinted at who he actually wants to face off against Donald Trump. Spoiler alert: It sounded like his preferred candidate may not be his two-time vice president, Joe Biden, the race’s front-runner.

MORE: Racial Justice Scorecard: Here’s How 2020 Dem Candidates Ranked In ‘First Of Its Kind’ Study

To be clear, it is unclear who Obama really wants to win the nomination. Conventional wisdom would have people thinking that it must be Biden, the loyal soldier to Obama’s commander-in-chief who now finally has a real shot at becoming the nominee. But if Obama’s words while speaking at the Singapore Expo on Monday were any indication, he thinks a woman would make a better president than… well, just about anybody else.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us (men),” Obama said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, Obama had some more to say on the topic in no uncertain terms.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” Obama added. “It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”

Hmmm. “Old people” and “old men,” huh? “You are not there for life”? Who could he ever be talking about?

Of course, Obama did not name any names. But it can’t be forgotten that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her progressive values seem to fall right in line with the policies championed by Obama when he was president. But that would also mean that he would rather not see Biden become president — for the world’s sake.

Warren is polling in third place and narrowly trailing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also in the race, but it’s a longshot that Obama was referencing the woman being chided in Democratic circles for not throwing her full support behind Trump’s impeachment.

Obviously, Obama’s name carries major weight, especially among Democrats, who seem to be unsure how exactly to beat Trump. USA Today reported last month that a survey it conducted “asked likely Democratic voters whom among the party’s past presidential nominees would have the most influence on their vote today. Two-thirds named former president Obama, who moved out of the White House almost three years ago.”

It would be seen as a devastating failure for Biden if Obama did not endorse his candidacy. But we may never truly know how Obama feels about this slate of Democratic candidates since it’s expected that he will fall in line with his party and rally behind whoever becomes the nominee.

SEE ALSO:

Voter Suppression At Work: Registrations For 500,000+ People To Be Removed

Barnard Victim Is Criminalized In Death Just Like Botham Jean Was By Dallas Police