RIP Josie Harris: Everything To Know About The Death Of Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend

The mother of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather‘s children has been found dead in California, according to reports. Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.

“She was pronounced dead at the scene,”” TMZ reported. “We’re told there does not appear to be any foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe.”

The two have a tumultuous history, though there was no immediate indication that had anything to do with Harris’ death.

Harris claimed to have been physically abused by Mayweather at least six times before the last brutal beating she received by him in September of 2010. That abuse was witnessed by their then-15-year-old son, Koraun. Mayweather spent 60 days in prison for that offense.

The former couple has three children together.

Even though the couple was apart at the time of the altercation, they had argued violently after the boxing champ had heard rumors about Harris dating another man. Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather’s four children, had argued with him earlier that September evening. When police were summoned, the boxer exited the premises. Hours later, at about 4 a.m. when Harris had fallen asleep on her couch, Mayweather returned with an associate. Koraun, who was awake at the time, went to the door and saw it was his dad. Mayweather insisted that the child let him into the home and he did.

Harris was allegedly awakened by Mayweather shouting and yanking her hair. During the heated altercation between his parents at Harris’ Las Vegas home, Koraun said his father instructed him to go to his room, lock the door and not budge. But Koraun, who was then 11 years old at the time and said he had seen his father abuse his mother before, said he tried to go for help but was stopped by Mayweather’s associate.

That led Koraun to publicly denounce his father as a “coward.”

A couple of years after the physical abuse, Harris downplayed being beaten by Mayweather.

“Shit happens. I’m not mad at him at all,” he told TMZ back in 2012. “I love Floyd to death. Floyd loves his kids and is a great father. He would never do anything like that again … I’m sorry the situation happened … now we will just progress and start over and move forward together.”

Mayweather has maintained his innocence despite his conviction for it.

“Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen,” he told Katie Couric during an interview in 2015. “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Harris spoke exclusively in 2013 with NewsOne’s sister site Madame Noire to discuss certain complexities of their relationship.

That same year, Harris claimed Mayweather was cheating on Shantel Jackson, who at the time was his off-again fiancée, with seven other women.

Then, in 2015, Harris sued him for $20 million in damages for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: