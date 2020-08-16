21 Savage Donates Laptops To Georgia Students

Rapper 21 Savage is furthering his efforts to empower youth. According to Fox 5, the music artist—whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph—recently donated laptops to children in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Abraham-Joseph organized the effort as a way to address the digital divide. As many schools have shifted to virtual learning amid the pandemic, he wanted to ensure students have accessibility to the tools needed to learn. During his fifth annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”, which was hosted at the Decatur-based Glenwood Road Flea Market, volunteers distributed backpacks, face masks, laptops and other school supplies.

Abraham-Joseph has been putting the focus on educating youth about the importance of financial literacy through his nonprofit Leading by Example Foundation. He recently partnered with the ed-tech platform EverFi, Juma and the banking platform Chime for an initiative called Bank Account at Home. The virtual program features courses on budgeting, entrepreneurship, financial planning and the basic concepts of money management for elementary, middle and high school students. “For most kids, the focus is on earning money,” he said in a statement. “And while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it. As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how important it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money.”

Several celebrities have launched projects designed to bridge the technology gap. Earlier this year, NBA star Russell Westbrook joined forces with Comp-U-Dopt and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner‘s office of education to donate 650 computers to children in need in Houston.

SEE ALSO:

Rapper 21 Savage Expands Youth Financial Literacy Program

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Donates Laptops To Underprivileged Houston Students