Rapper 21 Savage Expands Youth Financial Literacy Program

Rapper 21 Savage is furthering his efforts to empower youth through financial literacy. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the music artist—whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph⁠—recently launched an online program centered on money management for students of all ages.

The program—dubbed Bank Account at Home—is a collaborative effort being led by Abraham-Joseph’s nonprofit the Leading by Example Foundation, the ed-tech platform EverFi, Juma and the banking platform Chime. The virtual program, designed for elementary, middle and high school students, features courses on budgeting, entrepreneurship, financial planning and the basic concepts of money management.

“For most kids, the focus is on earning money,” he told Rolling Stone in a statement. “And while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it. As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how important it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money.”

Amid the pandemic, he has teamed up with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to address the digital divide and provide laptops and Wi-Fi for underserved students. Juma Atlanta site director Robert Lewis says Abraham-Joseph’s effort will be instrumental in uplifting Atlanta youth. “The generous support of 21 Savage will go a long way toward the well-being of these young people,” he told CNN. “Not only will it help them stay afloat during this crisis, but it also provides a glimmer of hope and the realization that they can count on the support of their community at this time of need.”

The rapper has also used his Bank Account initiative as an avenue to provide underserved youth with employment opportunities.

