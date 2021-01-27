Making Major Moves: Amanda Gorman Is Bringing Her Captivating Poetry To The Super Bowl

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman moved the nation with her breathtaking poem, “The Hill We Climb” on Inauguration Day, and now she’s moving upward and onward with celebrating the unique contributions of Black people in America through the power of poetry.

Gorman is scheduled to appear at the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, to read a new piece summarizing the contributions of three honorary game captains who served as community leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reports.

The honorary captains exemplify frontline workers who risked their lives and safety to assist others through unchartered territory and include Marine Corps veteran James Martin, COVID ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and educator Trimaine Davis. The three are scheduled to participate in the traditional coin toss at the beginning of the game.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, reading at the Super Bowl isn’t the only major key Gorman secured since her appearance on Inauguration Day. Earlier this week, Gorman signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Her fashion at the Inauguration caught the eyes of thousands as she was wearing a canary yellow double-breasted coat by Italian designer Miuccia Prada and a red satin Prada headband. Thousands flocked to the Prada website in the days after the ceremony, leaving the coat was sold out online. Gorman also wore a birdcage ring gifted by Oprah Winfrey in honor of past Poet Laureate Maya Angelou.

“(Fashion) has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me,” she recently told Vogue.

Gorman made several appearances throughout the week including on CNN where host Anderson Cooper praised her reading, saying he was captivated by her words. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres hosted Gorman on her show, telling her that she should run for president in the 2024 election.

What a blast to be on @TheEllenShow yesterday! Thanks for having me and happy bday Ellen! 💛🎉 pic.twitter.com/WjWanYdock — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 27, 2021

Gorman, a Harvard graduate, has also been offered a teaching position at Morgan State University, a historically Black college located in Baltimore.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said he was so enthralled with her poem on Inauguration Day that he offered her a job via Twitter.

⁦@TheAmandaGorman. ⁩ Ms. Gorman, I need you as our Poet-in-Residence at the National Treasure, ⁦@MorganStateU⁩ Outstanding!!!!! Consider this a job offer! pic.twitter.com/jJ8tJ6oPvn — David Wilson (@morganpres) January 20, 2021

While Gorman has yet to accept the offer, she would be an indelible resource to young Black students and artists who will undoubtedly remember this past inauguration for years to come.

