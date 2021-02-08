Over $300K Raised For 5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Accident Involving Kansas City Chiefs Coach Britt Reid

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The family of a five-year-old girl fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, recently launched a GoFundMe campaign, which doubled its intended financial goal.

As of Monday, the family of the young child named Ariel raised over $300,000 for her recovery. But the case stirs up sentiment of the “haves” and “have nots” in a political and social climate triggered by the systemic injustices Black families continually suffer under, even before the pandemic.

“Ariel who just turned 5 years old suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash,” the girl’s aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote on GoFundMe. “She is still in very critical condition.”

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid, became involved in the accident days before the team partook in Super Bowl LV where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was not present during the game

According to CNN, the pileup occurred on Thursday when Reid’s Dodge Ram struck a Chevrolet Traverse stopped alongside Interstate 435, not far from Arrowhead Stadium. Ariel’s mother, the driver of the Traverse, stopped to assist a family member who called for assistance after running out of gas, the New York Daily News reports. Ariel and a four-year-old child were rushed to the hospital, but Ariel’s injuries placed her in critical care.

When questioned by authorities Reid confessed he was under the influence of two to three drinks and the prescription drug Adderall. He was taken to the hospital after stating he was experiencing stomach pain.

Reid was not apprehended or charged with any crimes.

The only thing that matters in Kansas City right now is Ariel. Not the game. Not the commercials. Not the halftime show.@MADDOnline @Chiefs @NFL https://t.co/OLu4NNc2s3 — Adam Vanek (@adamvaneklaw) February 7, 2021

I see a lot of people tweet about the super bowl and not enough about Ariel, the 5y/o girl in ICU with life threatening injuries due to a car crash caused by the Kansas City Chiefs' assistant coach driving under the influence TWO DAYS AGO! — selene (@SQUWRL) February 8, 2021

5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Car Crash Involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach – People- why hasn’t he been arrested? This is so f’d up. If he was black & she was white he’d have been arrested or worse already. Wtf??? Praying 4 Ariel https://t.co/fOzePJHa8n — SailorMouth (@SailorMouth3) February 7, 2021

Police are investigating the matter after identifying Reid’s “multiple DUI contacts.” Law enforcement collected Reid’s blood after a judge authorized permission to do so to assist with their investigation.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement regarding the accident. “The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

On social media commentators shared messages of support for Ariel and her family, while also pointing out the glaring differences regarding how law enforcement interacts with white, affluent members of society.

SEE ALSO:

Buying Black Matters: The Black Dollar Index Ranks Corporations By Support Of Black-Owned Businesses

Deborah Archer Becomes American Civil Liberties Union’s First Black President