Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence After Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Bombshell Oprah Interview

After 48 hours of silence, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday following a bombshell interview where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed what led to their decision to step back from their royal duties.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it reads.

BREAKING: Statement from Buckingham Palace following Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah pic.twitter.com/U05xEX2aka — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 9, 2021

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Many speculated around timing of the statement after Prince Charles was captured Tuesday morning visiting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside Jesus House, a predominantly Black church in London.

Is this fooling anybody? pic.twitter.com/AWrrl44Kfy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 9, 2021

Charles was asked about the Oprah interview as he entered the premises and responded with a mere chuckle, according to Richard Palmer of The Daily Express.

Prince Charles has laughed off Harry and Meghan’s interview. At the end of a visit to a predominantly black church in Brent Cross, north west London, today he was asked what he thought of the interview. He chuckled and carried on walking. Early copy here https://t.co/odCxIq8W62 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 9, 2021

“As I have seen today, you have opened your church to the vaccine program for the whole community, and you have been collecting and distributing food to those who need it most, as I have also seen,” Prince Charles said. “And if ever we needed an example of how to be a good Samaritan, we need look no further, if I may say so.”

“So, ladies and gentlemen, we are all immensely proud of the role black majority churches play, and it is of course a profound sorrow to me to know that black communities have been hit particularly hard by this pernicious virus,” he added.

Charles previously attended the church in 2007 marking his 59th birthday with a speech on the importance of the Black church.

There’s never a bad time to praise the Black church for it’s contributions, but the heir of the throne touring a Black church days after his son and daughter-in-law accused members of the royal family of microaggressions and emotional abuse may not have been the best option.

The story undoubtedly won’t stop here, but maybe Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview sparked a deeply needed reckoning within the halls of Buckingham Palace.

