2 Doormen Fired After Standing By While Asian Woman Suffered Brutal Attack

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Disciplinary action was handed down after an Asian American woman was assaulted during a vicious hate-fueled attack last week in New York City.

According to the New York Daily News, two doormen were recently fired after they failed to come to the aid of the woman, all of it captured on surveillance tape. The men were members of the 32Bj SEIU union and were employed by The Brodsky Organization, owners of Midtown Manhattan building where the attack took place. Their termination was decided upon after an internal investigation.

One of the most chilling and disappointing moments in the video was when a group of workers were caught watching without intervening to help the woman as she lay on the ground after the attack. In one of the final moments of the surveillance video a man can be seen pulling the door closed as the woman struggles on the pavement.

After the assault The Brodsky Organization swiftly announced the suspension of one of their workers, and also shared they would work with other employers to identify the other persons captured standing idly by.

The attack took place on March 29, when the suspect, Brandon Elliot, 38, punched and kicked the woman, ID’D as Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old Filipino woman, while she was on her way to church.

Elliot was charged with assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime after he reportedly yelled, “F–k you. You don’t belong here,” during the attack.

Elliot was recently released on supervised parole for the 2002 murder of his mother.

Asian communities in the United States remain on alert as hate crimes against AAPI community members remain on the rise, including a mass shooting where eight people, six of whom were Asian American women, were killed last month.

SEE ALSO:

Man Arrested In Violent Attack Of Asian Woman Was On Parole For Killing His Mom

Prayer For My Afro-Asian Community When A White Man Had a Murderous ‘Bad Day’