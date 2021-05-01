Ciara And Russell Wilson Participate In Youth Financial Literacy Initiative

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Ciara and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have been fierce advocates for education. The couple’s latest initiative was centered on using financial literacy as an avenue to empower youth. According to The Seattle Times, the Wilsons recently surprised a group of Seattle-based middle school students with money management tips and a gift for them to start building a foundation for financial success.

Through their nonprofit organization the Why Not You Foundation, the Wilsons teamed up with Goalsetter—a digital money management platform—and the NFL Players Association to virtually visit nearly 900 students at the Denny International Middle School. In observance of Financial Literacy Month, the two shared tips about the importance of saving and investing. They also made a $35,000 donation so every student in the public school could start a savings account with $40, that they won’t be able to manage until they’re 18.

“Financial literacy and building wealth is so important,” Russell said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Ciara and I really wanted to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much and we had big visions, we had big goals, big dreams.” When connecting with the students, Ciara emphasized the importance of building generational wealth. “Investing is very powerful, and it will also allow you to create an opportunity to build legacy for your family,” she shared. She also stressed the importance of paying it forward; encouraging the students to invest in their communities. During the session, the students also delved into the money moves made by moguls Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos.

Efforts like the one led by Goalsetter, the Why Not You Foundation and the NFL Players Association are needed as the racial wealth gap in America continues to widen due to systemic inequities.

News about the Wilsons’ act of generosity comes months after they unveiled plans to fund the creation of a charter school in Washington.

