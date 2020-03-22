Ciara And Russell Wilson Combat Hunger During COVID-19 Crisis

NFL player Russell Wilson and his wife songstress Ciara have set out on a mission to provide support for those who are experiencing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bleacher Report, the couple has pledged to donate one million meals to individuals living in Seattle.

They partnered with the nonprofit Food Lifeline for the initiative. The Washington-based organization equips more than 300 shelters, food banks and meal programs with food. It provides upwards of 134,000 meals daily. The nonprofit focuses on ending hunger in Washington state and increasing the accessibility to healthy food options.

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way you can, big or small,” Ciara said in a statement. “Everything makes a difference. Everything we do together makes a difference, and together we will conquer this tough time we’re going through. We have faith, and we want to encourage everyone else out there to keep the faith. Also practice social distancing and be blessed. We’re praying for everyone out there.”

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are also focused on combating hunger during this health crisis. They launched a Facebook fundraiser in partnership with Feeding America to help individuals in Oakland. “With schools closing and unemployment rising due to this national emergency, the need for accessible food is growing exponentially across the country. It takes a village and it’s up to us as a nation to come together and help those in need,” the couple posted on their fundraiser’s page.

According to Feeding America, 37 million Americans struggle with hunger. The spread of the coronavirus will put a strain on food banks and meal programs.

