Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

UPDATED: 9:29 a.m. ET, April 27, 2020 —

Coretta Scott King was born on this day in 1927 in Marion, Alabama. Known as the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., she was an activist in her own right.

Coretta Scott King was a passionate advocate for civil rights and was by her husband’s side during some of the most trying times.

Dr. King once said about his wife, “My devoted wife has been a constant source of consolation to me through all the difficulties. In the midst of the most tragic experiences, she never became panicky or over-emotional. I have come to see the real meaning of that rather trite statement: a wife can either make or break a husband. My wife was always stronger than I was through the struggle.”

He continued, “Corrie proved to be that type of wife with qualities to make a husband when he could have been so easily broken. In the darkest moments, she always brought the light of hope. I am convinced that if I had not had a wife with the fortitude, strength, and calmness of Corrie, I could not have withstood the ordeals and tensions surrounding the movement.”

After King’s assassination, she continued to be a fearless and passionate activist for civil rights for everyone from the LGBT community to poverty-stricken communities. She opposed apartheid in South Africa. In 1983, she insisted on the amendment of the Civil Rights Act including the LGBT community as a protected class. She was also the force behind the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday, which many opposed but was signed into law in 1983.

Coretta Scott King died in 2006 at the age of 78 but her legacy lives on. Check out some of her most powerful quotes below.