The Dads On Duty Group Helps Quell Violence At Louisiana High School

“I immediately felt a form of safety,” one Southwood student told CBS News . “We stopped fighting; people started going to class,” said another.

The Dads on Duty may show a bit of tough love to students, but the group of fathers has also provided a little source of entertainment.

“They just make funny jokes like, ‘Oh, hey, your shoe is untied,’ but it’s really not untied,” a student told reporters. “They hate it! They’re so embarrassed by it, “La’ Fitte added.

The Dads on Duty hope to continue spreading positivity at Southwood. The group shared that they would eventually like to expand the initiative with other chapters across the state of Louisiana.

“Because not everybody has a father figure at home – or a male, period, in their life. So just to be here makes a big difference,” one of the group members told CBS News.

