Issa Rae’s Raedio Signs Content Development Deal With Audible

Innovator Issa Rae is making boss moves through her imprint Raedio. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has signed a development deal with the digital audiobook and podcast platform Audible.

Under the exclusive pact, Raedio will cultivate and curate audio projects that span different genres including non-fiction and comedy. Benoni Tagoe, the president of Raedio, says the partnership is in alignment with the company’s mission of using an array of mediums to tap into the power of storytelling. “We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years and with our Audible collaboration we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everywhere,” Tagoe shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.” Zola Mashariki, who serves as head of Audible Studios, added the Audible team is looking forward to partnering with Raedio and the collaboration is a part of the company’s commitment to working with “innovative voices that move and influence culture.”

Raedio’s roster of projects includes the podcasts Looking for LaToya and We Stay Looking. The company has also supervised the music selection for Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Butter + Brown and Fruit.

The Audible collaboration comes on the heels of the announcement about Raedio’s partnership with Google. The tech giant and the audio company are leading an initiative called the Raedio Creators Program to support diverse independent music artists. Women artists and composers will receive financial support and resources so they can have ownership of their work. “This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” said Rae. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”

