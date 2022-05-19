Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Speaks Out After ‘BMF’ Actor Is Arrested For Grand Theft

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The lead actor in a hit cable crime drama series is speaking out after getting arrested for grand theft over allegations that may have you rethinking how celebrities live. Although we expect celebrities to possess the best that life can offer, in reality, many of them are simply struggling just to keep up with appearances.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, was recently arrested for allowing his apparent love for expensive jewelry to lead him to allegedly steal a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. Flenory Jr. is the star of “BMF,” which tells the dramatized story of the actor’s namesake father, a notorious former Detroit drug kingpin named Big Meech who is currently incarcerated.

Flenory Jr.’s charge of grand theft was compounded when he was also charged with fraud stemming from an unspecified incident back in March, TMZ reported.

The actor was shown on a video posted to social media Wednesday afternoon displaying a calm and confident demeanor despite reports of his arrest going viral.

Flenory Jr. was joined on the video by fellow “BMF” actor Davinchi, who apparently bailed his castmate out of jail for $1.4 million.

Davinchi said he bailed out Flenory Jr. “because we gotta finish season 3,” an apparent reference to “BMF” filming more episodes following success from the first season last year.

“My boy got me out, though,” Flenory Jr. says as the two shake hands.

TMZ broke the story of Flenory Jr. being booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft in addition to a separate count of organized fraud from a few months ago on March 14.

More info below, via TMZ:

“Cops say the actor walked into Miami’s Haimov Jewelers back in February and put a down payment on the Richard Millie using his $80,000 platinum Rolex, but he allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200K balance and never returned the watch.

Cops also accuse him of trying to trade the watch for a different Richard Millie piece at a different store.

Records show Meech was released on bond the same day he was arrested. Lil Meech hasn’t reacted to charges publicly, but he recently posted an Instagram photoshoot to let fans know he’s unbothered.”

The 22-year-old actor, who got his big break in Hollywood on the critically-acclaimed series executive produced by mogul 50 Cent, seemed to take the arrest in stride based on his mugshot where he appears fashionably unbothered while sporting a smirk on his face.

It seems a bit odd that Lil Meech would attempt to steal jewelry given the seriously iced-out BMF chain he’s been known to rock around his neck.

We pray that everything works out for the budding actor, especially with Season 2 of “BMF” scheduled to begin filming soon in Atlanta. Even Mo’Nique is joining the cast!

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Speaks Out After ‘BMF’ Actor Is Arrested For Grand Theft was originally published on blackamericaweb.com