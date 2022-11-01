After Takeoff Is Killed, Celebrity Blogger Jason Lee Says He’s ‘Sad’ He Never Got To Interview Migos

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity blogger and reality TV star Jason Lee was on the receiving end of a good old-fashioned social media dragging after he appeared to try to make the shocking killing of a popular rapper about himself.

Migos rapper Takeoff was killed early Tuesday morning following a party at a bowling alley. Graphic video footage posted to social media showed the rapper lying unresponsive on the ground as people panicked and tried to help him. The shooting reportedly happened either during or because of a dice game. Many details still had yet to be released as of Tuesday morning.

Sadly, Takeoff was pronounced dead at a local hospital, prompting an outpouring of condolences on social media. The multi-platinum recording star who had just released a new album earlier this month with groupmate Quavo was just 28 years old.

But Lee, whose Hollywood Unlocked website trafficks in celebrity gossip, seemingly immediately pivoted from the aforementioned condolences to centering himself in the situation.

Minutes after Lee tweeted to confirm Takeoff’s death and sent condolences to the rapper’s family, he also tweeted the following:

“I never got to interview the Migos as a group – my favorite rap group. This is insane. Sad AF.”

The collective criticism that ensued over that particular tweet from Lee was swift from Twitter accounts denouncing what they suggested was his attempt to make Takeoff’s death all about himself.

About 20 minutes later, Lee doubled down on his “respect” for Takeoff’s family and insisted in a tweet he would never share the graphic footage from the shooting’s aftermath.

But at that point, the damage was done and the Twitter army of Takeoff defenders had already launched their counterattack on the blogger who earlier this year was hired by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West to be his head of media partnerships.

One Twitter account wondered: “This man is dead and you worried about an interview ??”

Another asked: “he lost his life & your first thought is not interviewing it?”

Another opined: “it’s extremely narcissistic of you to make this situation about yourself.”

Those three tweets captured the essence of the reactions to Lee’s tweeting about Takeoff’s shooting death.

In the end, another young rapper has been lost to senseless gun violence in a state with some of the weakest gun laws in the country.

This is America.

