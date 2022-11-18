What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The sad and disturbing story of Shanquella Robinson will break your heart.

Attorney Glennon Threatt appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss the next steps in the case and what could happen legally if and when someone is charged.

Twenty-five-year-old, Shanquella Robinson went on a trip to Mexico with her friends and never made it back alive. And while her death is indeed tragic, it was how she died that was generating an outsized amount of commentary on social media.

Robinson went to Cabo with a group of six friends and was found dead in a hotel room less than 24 hours later. The friends called her mom and said she died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report showed her neck had been broken and her spine was cracked.

A video purportedly shows Robinson being brutally beaten by another woman in an apparent hotel room with a tropical view seen from a balcony.

The woman in the video identified as Robinson is not shown defending herself in the one-sided fight. The brief clip shows Robinson being punched in the head and face multiple times and thrown on the floor before more blows are rained down on her.

Meanwhile, U.S. State Department officials in Mexico have reportedly and inexplicably maintained that a police investigation did not show signs of foul play despite an autopsy suggesting Robinson was the victim of brutal violence.

Regardless, the video sparked outrage on social media calling for the friends to be arrested and charged for their alleged roles in Robinson’s death.

According to our sisters over at HelloBeautiful, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved. The federal agency has allegedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play.

Robinson attended Winston Salem State University, a historically Black college where at least one of the friends with her in Mexico is also alleged to have attended. Robinson’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Charlotte, according to a death notice published online.

Listen below as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show spoke with attorney Glennon Threatt to discuss Shanquella Robinson’s case and to break down what could eventually happen legally.

What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com