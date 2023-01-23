Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The protective father in Deion Sanders has come all the way out following this weekend’s widespread social media coverage of his daughter’s recent comments alleging violent crime on the campus of Jackson State University (JSU).

Sanders, the former head football coach of Jackson State, tweeted a warning on Sunday night to “anyone speaking subliminally about my kids” and urged folks considering doing so to “just let it go.” However, the social media fire Sanders was attempting to put out may have already been at a four-alarm status and will seemingly take more than a father standing up for his daughter to get under control.

It all began when Deiondra Sanders, a now-former student-athlete at JSU, recently got interviewed by Baller Alert and said there were multiple murders on the HBCU campus in Jackson, Mississippi, while her father coached there between 2020 and 2022.

“People don’t know there are killings on the campus … every few months,” Deiondra Sanders said matter of factly.

Only one problem — that comment was not actually factual at all. And JSU students, alumni and fans made that fact clear in a social media firestorm this weekend after a video from the interview went viral.

The chatter reached a fever pitch before Deiondra Sanders ultimately issued an apology “for exaggerating” about campus violence.

“I would like to apologize for a statement that I recently made concerning the JSU murders,” she explained in a selfie video posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon. “I do feel like that I over-exaggerated due to the fact that every time I did come to town I was made aware of shootings, murders, robberies on campus, around campus and in the city. But I really do apologize for what I said. It’s just that things did happen while my family was there that the public was not made aware of. But I definitely shouldn’t have exaggerated like that and I do want to say that apologize for that. So I apologize to the whole JSU community, JSU campus and everyone that’s a part of JSU.”

The apology was insincere, according to at least one critic on social media who claimed Deiondra Sanders “doubled down” on “false egregious narratives” and “spreading misinformation” that was suspected to be “an intentional smear campaign.”

HBCU Gameday reported that there was one murder on JSU’s campus over the course of Deion Sanders’ three-year coaching stint there. A student named Flynn Brown was killed last month right before Deion Sanders announced his decision to leave JSU for a head coaching gig at the University of Colorado.

From HBCU Gameday:

During the first six months of Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State there were reports of crimes being committed against the Sanders’ family. There was Deion Sanders’ missing boombox (which eventually made its way back to him) and the infamous press conference where he informed the world someone had stolen his wallet.

Things quieted down for most of the rest of Sanders’ time at JSU, until Shilo Sanders had his car broken into in November. His father told Shilo that those types of things don’t just happen in Jackson.

SEE ALSO:

‘They Don’t Want Me’: Ed Reed Says Bethune-Cookman Won’t Hire Him As Football Coach

Dr. Umar Johnson Recommends ‘50,000 Lashes’ For Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State For Colorado