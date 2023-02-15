The Marvelous Rise Of Jonathan Majors

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Jonathan Majors is rising to the top of Hollywood with his captivating performances and dynamic acting rage. He’s dominated the big screen as the fearless Jesse Brown in Devotion, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history. He also captivated fans with his riveting portrayal of Atticus Freeman in the sci-fi horror series Lovecraft Country. With several high-profile projects in the works, it’s clear that we’ll be seeing more of the talented star for years to come.

But where did he come from? And how did his career soar to such incredible heights? Let’s take a look at the life and career of the inimitable star.

The rise of Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors was born on September 7, 1989, in Dallas, Texas. He was raised in the city by his mother, who was a pastor. Majors attended Duncanville High School, where he excelled in sports and music. After graduating, he attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studied acting. For Majors, acting isn’t about being famous or the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

“Art, cinema, and acting can serve as a sort of democracy,” the star said during a 2022 interview with In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast. The actor went on to reference his iconic role in Devotion as an example.

“You learn so much about each other; we learn so much about others via cinema, via TV. It is integral, and I wish we felt like it was OK to say that. [J.D. Dillard’s 2022 Korean War drama ‘Devotion’] is extremely…not even important; I don’t like the word ‘important.’ But it’s an integral film. It gives a cheat sheet on how two people can coexist and thrive and move their country and themselves and their families forward. It’s a story about how an individual born in the mud can literally make his way to the sky. Who doesn’t want to hear that story? Who is battling with illness who couldn’t benefit from that?”