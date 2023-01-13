Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city.

Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s.

Hoover, also known as “King Larry,” was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1950. At the young age of 4-year-old, his parents moved the family to Chicago, Illinois. By 13, Larry was already running the streets with a gang called the Supreme Gangsters. The crew was known for local muggings and theft before evolving into assaults and shootings.

Hoover would quickly move up the ranks and in the late 60s, he was in complete control of the gang, changing their name to the Gangster Disciples.

Still in his early 20s, but well on his way to being one of the most powerful gangsta

Despite being incarcerated since 1973, Hoover was able to maintain control of the gang through communication with members on the outside. However, in the late 1990s, federal authorities cracked down on the Gangster Disciples and other gangs, bringing an end to Hoover’s reign. Today, the Gangster Disciples continue to operate in Chicago, but their power and influence have greatly diminished.

Understanding the history and inner workings of the Gangster Disciples and their leader former Larry Hoover is crucial for understanding the ongoing problem of gang violence in Chicago and other urban areas.

Larry Hoover’s Imprisonment: The Controversy and Debate

For decades, Larry Hoover’s imprisonment has been surrounded by controversy and debate. Some argue that Hoover has been able to maintain control of the gang from behind bars, using intermediaries to communicate with members on the outside.

Others believe that Hoover has been unfairly targeted by law enforcement and that his imprisonment is a violation of his civil rights.

The debate over Hoover’s imprisonment has also been influenced by his reputation in pop culture as a charismatic and influential leader, with some seeing him as a Robin Hood figure who used his power to benefit his community.

Regardless of one’s perspective, the controversy and debate surrounding Larry Hoover’s imprisonment highlight the complex and nuanced nature of gang activity and the criminal justice system.

Larry Hoover’s Incarceration and its Impact on the Chicago Community

While Larry Hoover’s imprisonment has been a significant event in the history of Chicago’s gang activity, the impact of his incarceration on the community is so grey.

Some argue that Hoover’s incarceration has had a positive impact on the community by reducing the level of violence and criminal activity associated with the Gangster Disciples.

Others say his continued influence over the gang, even from prison, has perpetuated a cycle of violence and crime in Chicago as well as other communities around the country.

Experts also believe that the incarceration of such a high-profile gang leader can have a disruptive effect on the gang’s structure and hierarchy, leading to increased violence as rival factions compete for power.

The impact of Larry Hoover’s incarceration on the Chicago community is complex and multifaceted and requires a nuanced understanding of the dynamics of street gangs in America.

The Free Larry Hoover Movement

Over the years the has been a concerted effort by advocates and celebrities to try to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.

Some believe Hoover’s trial and sentencing were flawed and that he has been denied a fair re-evaluation of his case. They also claim he has also been a model prisoner since his incarceration.

In 2021, Kanye West and Drake joined forces for a concert in support of the release of Larry Hoover. The Amazon-sponsored concert, which was held at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on December 9th was orchestrated by J Prince, who encouraged a reunion between the two feuding rappers.

Hoover has previously asked the courts to reduce his life sentence under the First Step Act, which allows people who have been convicted of crack-cocaine offenses to challenge their sentences, but a judge denied the request last year.

In letters written by Hoover, he expressed remorse for his actions, but will still have to pay the price for them.

“I have long since renounced my association with any and all criminal organizations and their membership,” Hoover wrote. “I am no longer a member, leader, or even an elder statesman of the Gangster Disciples. I want nothing to do with it now and forever.”

