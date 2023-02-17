Eddie Murphy Is The Proud Owner Of The Famous ‘Good Times’ Painting

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Eddie Murphy owns the original “Sugar Shack” painting from the 1970’s sitcom “Good Times.” The actor and comedian shared how he got his hands on the iconic piece in a recent interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Watch the clip and see how much Murphy paid for the notable painting and how much it’s worth today.

Murphy sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel and detailed how he got his hands on this classic masterpiece, which was painted by artist Ernie Barnes in 1976. The show “Good Times” followed Florida and James Evans, who struggled to raise their kids – irrepressible artist JJ, voice-of-reason Thelma, and politically active Michael – in a Chicago housing project. They have help from wisecracking neighbors, buffoonish building superintendents and friends. The painting by Barnes reflects how Black families like the Evans’ are able to hold onto joy even in moments of distress.

Like many fans, the “You People” actor Murphy was also moved by the piece enough to purchase it for himself. Murphy says he purchased the painting for $50k from the Marvin Gaye estate. Murphy evidently came up because the notable painting is now worth over $20 million.

Fans may also recognize Barnes’ painting from Gaye’s hit record “I Want You.” The cover displays a room full of Black people dancing, singing and playing with a sign that reads: “Welcome to the Sugar Shack.”

Murphy also notes that one person actually sold a duplicate of the same painting for $16 million.

“For the duplicate,” the actor emphasized. Kimmel clarified that Murphy indeed has the real one. “I have the real one,” Murphy declares to an audience’s loud roar.

Fans are baffled at the painting’s worth today. Kimmel is sure to note that Murphy is quite wealthy saying, “So you’re rich then?”

Social media platform @talk2thestreetz and social media commentator @talk2pops shares a thread with this news, shocking even more fans who recently stumbled across this fun Eddie Murphy fact.

Check it out below:

Aside from boasting about his impressive art collection, Murphy has been busy promoting the Netflix movie, “You People,” which stars an ensemble cast in a comedy about a white family and a Black family blending for a marriage.

Murphy—who launched his career doing stand-up comedy before stepping into the film industry—has starred in more than 70 films over the course of nearly four decades, including “48 Hours,” “Trading Places,” “Harlem Nights” and “The Nutty Professor.”

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Inducts Eddie Murphy Into Image Awards Hall Of Fame

Eddie Murphy Was ‘Cooning’ On SNL ‘Plantation,’ Bill Cosby’s Rep Says

Eddie Murphy Is The Proud Owner Of The Famous ‘Good Times’ Painting was originally published on globalgrind.com