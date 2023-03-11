Idris Elba Credits Wife Sabrina For His ‘Fashion Game,’ Thankful He’s ‘Loved By A Black Woman’

NewsOne’s sister site HelloBeautiful was on the black carpet at the NYC premiere of Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Idris Elba hit the carpet, outside the Paris theater, with his wife Sabrina Elba serving power Black love in coordinating looks.

The man of the hour, Idris, looked dapper in ‘Gucci, baby‘ while Sabrina floated down the carpet in a flowing chartreuse gown with a bedazzled one-shoulder design. While Sabrina posed for photos with her hunky hubby, she let the spotlight shine on him as he engaged with fans and spoke with each member of the press. When we spoke to Idris, we asked him what style tips he learned from his fashionable partner and what it feels like to be loved by Black woman.

“You know, Sabrina’s fashion game is like on 10, 10, 10. I just try and keep up with her,” he gushed over his model wife. “She puts me onto the new designers. You know what I mean? She likes to keep me like who’s new, who’s coming up.”

When asked about his love for Black women, he smiled and responded, “It’s beautiful. It’s a blessing. I’m very, very thankful I’ve been loved by a Black woman all my life, of course, from my mom, but it’s even a blessing to have my wife as well.”

Catch Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix, which premiered on Friday.

Elba and his wife were previously in the news at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when she contracted the virus after he had tested positive back in 2020. The couple sparked a discussion on whether it was right to quarantine with her husband or if the two should’ve practiced social distancing.

While the couple was being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, Sabrina explained her decision to stay with her husband when he first tested positive.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Sabrina said. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

Idris further explained that the two had been together the day of his probable exposure to a person who tested positive and they remained together until he left to shoot a movie.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Idris said to Oprah. “People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren’t thinking about that specifically.”

If that isn’t true love, we don’t know what is.

Idris Elba Credits Wife Sabrina For His ‘Fashion Game,’ Thankful He’s ‘Loved By A Black Woman’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com