People Are Blaming Idris Elba And His Wife After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba and his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, are causing some major online debates for her decision to stay with her husband during his fight with the coronavirus. Now that she has tested positive for the virus, the couple is especially causing discussion on whether it was right to quarantine with her husband or if the two should’ve practiced social distancing.

According to NBC News, the couple talked with Oprah Winfrey via FaceTime for her Apple TV episode “Oprah Talks: COVID-19”, and Sabrina explained her decision to stay with her husband when he first tested positive last week.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Sabrina said. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

Idris further explained that the two had been together the day of his probable exposure to a person who tested positive and they remained together until he left to shoot a movie.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Idris said to Oprah. “People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren’t thinking about that specifically.”

The two say they feel well and haven’t experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. Sabrina explained that she feels the equivalent of seasonal allergies that could be symptoms, but she feels okay overall.

