Coronavirus Survivor Idris Elba Is Mocked For Saying ‘World Should Quarantine For A Week Every Year’

Idris Elba made a suggestion that isn’t getting the best response in the midst of a global pandemic.

According to Sky News, the 47-year-old British actor and DJ said he believes the world should take a week of quarantine every year to “remember this time” once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Idris himself, along with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, tested positive for the coronavirus in March and they eventually recovered. Now, as new UN Goodwill Ambassadors, the two are helping to raise $200 million to support rural farmers who are struggling to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. They’re also seeking to raise an initial $40 million in funding from the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Talking about the virus and the couple’s recovery, Elba told the Associated Press that their case had been “very mild.” On lockdown, he explained, “I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do.”

He continued, “I think it’s… other species use it. It’s called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

Despite Elba’s suggestion, many people on Twitter didn’t think a week inside was the appropriate way to remember the coronavirus.

“Some ideas are best kept on the drawing board,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Idris bro, you used to be from the ends, what happened to your sense,” wrote another user.

Some people went out of their way to defend Elba, however, saying a day off for remembrance wouldn’t hurt.

“Wow, the abuse @idriselba is getting! A week is obviously too much but a national stay-home holiday of one day annually?” one Twitter user wrote. “To remember the heroes in the medical community. It’s not absurd. Hell, some of you wanted a national holiday for Brexit!”

Idris and Sabrina are still recovering in New Mexico, where Elba was shooting a project when he became ill. They plan on returning to London as soon as they can get a flight.

“It’s been about six weeks from the beginning to this point right now for us, where it’s essentially our lives turned around,” he said, describing their experience with the coronavirus. “Definitely scary and unsettling and nervous. And I think that’s been like a real collected world experience.”

Dhowre Elba, a model, added, “But thankfully we were extremely lucky to be able to get very mild cases of COVID and the outpouring of support and all of the people who have reached out to us, it’s just been overwhelming.”

Idris said he had to miss his six-year-old son’s birthday due to the lockdown, but he’s “hoping to see him as soon as I can”.

“We’ve been fortunate,” he said. “We have been staying in a lovely place that’s been very comfortable for the time. But we’re looking forward to going home.”

