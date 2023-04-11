Dwayne Haskins Drugged, Blackmailed And Robbed Before His Death, Lawsuit Claims

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A lawsuit has been filed by the family of Dwayne Haskins claiming the former NFL quarterback was drugged on the night of his death as a part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy.”

According to ESPN, the lawsuit, which was filed in Broward County, Florida last month, names four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as a part of the alleged conspiracy. The suit also lists the driver of the truck that struck Haskins, citing his “negligent acts” as the cause of his death.

An attorney representing Haskins’ family believes the lawsuit “is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy.”

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” attorney Rick Ellsley said in the statement. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”Ellsley didn’t give any details or specifics on the alleged conspiracy.

On April 9, 2022, Dwayne Haskins was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on I-595 in Florida. He was only 24 years old. According to the crash report released last year by the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was walking on the westbound side of the highway when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the truck struck Haskins.

“The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Report shows that Dwayne was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck,” Ellsley said in the statement. “Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne.”

According to the toxicology report, Haskins was legally drunk during the accident. The report also shows Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine. Both drugs are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but are also used recreationally. The medical examiner determined Haskins’ death to be an accident. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. No charges have been filed.

Kalabrya Haskins, Haskins’ widow, is listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit. She is also the personal representative of Haskins’ estate. According to the lawsuit, she is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages related to Haskins’ death.

