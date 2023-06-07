Porn Star Accuses Zion Williamson Of Infidelity As NBA Star Announces He’s Going To Be A Father

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A porn star is accusing one of the NBA’s most promising young stars of infidelity on the same day he announced he was going to be a father to a different woman’s baby.

Zion Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, triumphantly revealed on Wednesday that he was going to be the father of a baby girl. The mother of the child was revealed to be Ahkeema, 29. She and Williamson, 22, are both shown in a video published on Wednesday celebrating at a baby shower surrounded by apparent family and friends.

But hours after the announcement from Williamson and Ahkeema, porn star Moriah Mills took to Twitter to accuse him of cheating on her.

“I hate you .. ong,” Mills tweeted along with a wilted rose emoji and a hashtag of the NBA star’s name.

“[L]looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back,” Mills added before punctuating her tweet with two words: “you liar !!!”

Mills went on to post additional, explicit tweets about her alleged relationship with Williamson, including purported screenshots of Williamson pledging his “love” for the porn star and denying having a girlfriend.

Some of those screenshots included alleged messages from Williamson that suggested he planned to move her to New Orleans and intended to foot all the bills.

Mills also claimed that she may be pregnant with Williamson’s child, as well.

Williamson, who has been plagued by injuries attributed in part to being overweight, was “motivated” to get back in shape by Mills, she tweeted.

Mills also demanded that Wiliiamson take a DNA test to prove he is the father of Ahkeema’s baby.

Ahkeema, for her part, has been widely criticized on social media since posting the baby shower video to her YouTube page. Tweets surfaced past graphic videos of Ahkeema and repeatedly accused her of “trapping” Williamson, using her apparent previous relationship with rapper Boosie as purported proof of that claim.

One tweet that was posted in April resurfaced on Wednesday and shows a graphic video in which Ahkeema is shown brawling with another woman on a street.

In separate tweets, Mills called Ahkeema “a random thot” and said Williamson “[c]ouldn’t even impregnate a real pornstar.”

Williamson was drafted out of Duke University with the number 1 selection of the 2019 NBA Draft. He is widely regarded as a rare generational talent who combines power and finesse to score at will.

Because of various lower leg injuries, allegedly caused in part by his hulking weight, Williamson was sidelined for 188 out of a total of 302 games — or about 60% — in his young career, including most of this past regular season. The last time Williamson played in an NBA game was on Jan. 2.

Still, in an example of his formidable talent, Williamson has posted scoring averages of 26 points per game while making an impressive nearly 60% of the shots he attempted.

A month ago, though, Sports Illustrated’s The Spun reported that Williamson appeared to have “lost a lot of weight” and looked to be “in tremendous shape.”

Despite the lack of playing time, Williamson has amassed an enviable fortune, thanks in no part to his sneaker contract with Nike as well as his NBA contract.

He is currently on a five-year contract with the Pelicans worth nearly $195 million, all of which is guaranteed. Next season, he is expected to make $33.5 million just from his NBA contract alone.

Williamson’s Nike contract is reportedly worth $75 million over the course of five years.

This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

