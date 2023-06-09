Actor John Amos’ Daughter Starts Allegedly Bogus GoFundMe Over ‘Elder Abuse And Financial Exploitation’

Legendary actor John Amos, best known for his portrayal of James Evans Sr. on the iconic sitcom “Good Times,” is speaking out against claims that he is a victim of elder abuse and fighting for his life, as said by his daughter who started a GoFundMe account for the alleged cause.

According to the GoFundMe account, Shannon Amos said she received a call from her father last month informing her that he was hospitalized in Memphis. Shannon, who said she was overseas then, contacted her father on FaceTime before she said his pain became unbearable.

In the last few weeks, Shannon claimed that the family learned that the 83-year-old Hollywood legend “had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation,” as she wrote on the GoFundMe.

Shannon also added: “His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable,” and that the family was working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities to investigate. The GoFundMe has a goal of $500,000, which she claimed would go to help cover her father’s medical bills, aftercare, and legal fees.

As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe has garnered nearly $10,000 on donations.

After the GoFundMe was posted, TMZ reached out to the actor himself, who told the celebrity gossip news site that his daughter lied about the whole thing.

John Amos told TMZ that no one is abusing him and that he hasn’t been fighting for his life. He also said he has no idea why his daughter really started the GoFundMe.

The actor’s rep, Belinda Foster, also chimed in, saying that he was in the hospital because his lower body was filling with fluid, causing issues with his heart. The good news is, according to Foster, that doctors have been able to drain all the fluid. As of recently, John is starting to feel 100%, Foster said.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe is still actively accepting donations.

The GoFundMe said that Amos’ daughter and the family are “determined to seek justice” and are “working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff’s Department in my father’s home state.”

More from the GoFundMe:

To catch and prosecute the alleged perpetrators, we now require legal assistance, hoping they face the full weight of the law. Meanwhile, our priority remains my father’s medical needs and providing him a safe haven. His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable. The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning what kind of human could commit such acts. Yet, we hold onto hope that justice will prevail. Every penny raised will be entrusted to a special fund for my father, dedicated solely to his care, legal fees, and aftercare.

Actor John Amos’ Daughter Starts Allegedly Bogus GoFundMe Over ‘Elder Abuse And Financial Exploitation’ was originally published on foxync.com