Celebrities That Are Celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month

The Caribbean, a region renowned for its vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes and resilient people, has a long and captivating history that stretches back centuries. Caribbean Heritage Month is an annual observance that pays tribute to the diverse cultural contributions and accomplishments of Caribbean people across the diaspora.
Origins of Caribbean Heritage Month
The month-long celebration originated in the United States where it was established as a way to recognize and celebrate Caribbean culture and its profound impact on American society. The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Claire Nelson, a Jamaican-American economist, and founder of the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS). In 2004, Dr. Nelson successfully advocated for a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives, designating June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The resolution was officially enacted in 2006.
The special month serves as a platform to showcase the diverse heritage, traditions, and contributions of Caribbean people worldwide. The Caribbean region comprises numerous nations, each with its distinct history and cultural identity, making it an invaluable source of inspiration, knowledge and creativity.
Famous Carribeans
A number of prominent Caribbean figures have left an indelible mark on American society. In 2001, legendary politician Colin Powell, who is of Jamaican descent, became the first Caribbean American to be appointed Secretary of the Treasury. The late “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz was one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. The Afro-Cuban star was known for her powerful and distinctive voice and energetic stage presence. Cruz’s hefty musical catalog included hits like “Quimbara,” “Bemba Colora” and “Cucula.”
Shirley Chisholm, who was of Barbadian and Guyanese descent, became the first African American Congresswoman and first African American woman candidate for President.
Caribbean Heritage Month has made a significant impact in raising awareness about the Caribbean diaspora and promoting cultural exchange. It has helped foster a sense of pride and unity among Caribbean communities and has increased visibility and recognition for Caribbean contributions to various aspects of global society. It also serves as an opportunity to educate the public about the challenges faced by Caribbean communities and the ongoing efforts to preserve and promote their rich heritage.
Moving forward, it is crucial to continue promoting Caribbean Heritage Month and its significance beyond the Caribbean-American community. By embracing the diverse cultures and histories of the Caribbean, we can build bridges of understanding, celebrate shared heritage and appreciate the invaluable contributions of Caribbean people around the world.
In honor of Carribean Heritage Month, here are a few more celebrities that are celebrating their Caribbean roots this month.
1. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
The Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter, known for her unique style and chart-topping hits is a force to be reckoned with.
In 2010, Minaj soared to fame after she released her debut album Pink Friday, just shy of her 28th birthday. The album spawned classics like “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass,” which reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified diamond by the RIAA.
Minaj’s 2012 follow-up album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, struck success with the album’s lead single “Starships,” which peaked across the top five in 15 countries. The album’s second single, “Anaconda,” debuted at number two on the Hot 100 chart. Thanks to the song’s bootylicious music video, Minaj became the first solo female rapper to reach one billion views on YouTube.
The revered femcee hasn’t let her foot off the gas since. In 2018, the rapper released her fourth studio album Queen at the age of 36. The album spawned her hit single “Chun-Li,” which earned a spot on the U.S. Top 10 Single list.
Now, the New York native is gearing up to drop her 5th studio album.
2. RihannaSource:Getty
The Barbadian singer, songwriter and businesswoman became a National Treasure in her hometown of Bridgetown in 2021 thanks to her extensive contributions across music and fashion. And the soon-to-be mother of two shows no signs of stopping soon.
In July 2022, the Bajan beauty filed a trademark to secure the name for Fenty Hair, a venture that will further expand her Fenty Beauty empire. If approved by the United State Patent and Trademark Office, the billionaire star will sell a number of hair accessories ranging from curlers, hair bands, bows and combs.
3. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
The British-Jamaican supermodel and actress. She rose to prominence in the fashion industry during the 1980s and 1990s and became one of the first black models to achieve international recognition. Campbell’s striking beauty, successful modeling career, and philanthropic work have made her an influential figure in the fashion world.
4. Usain BoltSource:Getty
Usain Bolt is widely regarded as the fastest sprinter in history. The Jamaican track and field star has won multiple Olympic gold medals and holds world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meters relay events. Bolt’s charisma and dominance on the track have made him a beloved figure in the world of sports.
5. A$AP RockySource:Getty
A$AP Rocky’s father is from Barbados. The Harlem native began his career in the music industry as a member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, which he co-founded with his friends in 2006. He gained early recognition with the release of his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP in 2011. The mixtape showcased his unique style, blending elements of traditional East Coast hip-hop with Houston’s chopped and screwed sound, as well as experimental and atmospheric production.
Following the success of the release, A$AP Rocky signed a major deal with RCA Records and released his debut studio album, Long.Live.A$AP in 2013. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and featured popular tracks like “Goldie” and “F**kin’ Problems” (featuring Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 2 Chainz). The album showcased A$AP Rocky’s lyrical prowess, versatility, and his ability to navigate between different styles and flows.
Now, the buzzing rap star is a proud father. The rapper shares a son named RZA with Rihanna and the pair are expecting another baby very soon.
6. Doug E. FreshSource:Getty
The “Human Beatbox” Doug E. Fresh was born in Barbados but raised in Harlem.
Doug E. Fresh emerged during the early years of hip-hop and is considered one of the pioneers of the genre. He gained recognition for his exceptional beatboxing skills, which involved creating intricate rhythms and sounds using only his voice. His ability to imitate various instruments and produce distinct sounds set him apart as the “Human Beatbox.”
In the 1980s, Doug E. Fresh released several hit singles, including “The Show” and “La-Di-Da-Di” (with Slick Rick). “The Show” became a hip-hop anthem and showcased the rapper’s charismatic rap style and infectious energy. “La-Di-Da-Di” is considered one of the most sampled songs in hip-hop history and has been covered by numerous artists.
Doug E. Fresh’s beatboxing skills and live performances were a significant influence on subsequent generations of artists. He developed signature techniques, such as the “click roll” and “butterfly scratch,” which further showcased his creative approach to beatboxing. His live performances often featured captivating dance moves, crowd interaction, and a vibrant stage presence.
7. Amanda SealesSource:Getty
Seales, the host of the Small Doses podcast, has strong ties to Grenada. Her mother is from the Caribbean country and they both hold dual citizenship there.
The comedian and social justice advocate gained recognition for her work as a featured comedian on the HBO series Def Comedy Jam and as a cast member on the sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out.
Seales is also known for her role as Tiffany DuBois in the HBO series Insecure. She has released comedy specials, hosted podcasts, and is a vocal advocate for social justice issues. Seales is celebrated for her sharp wit, insightful commentary, and engaging stage presence.
8. TrinaSource:Getty
Rapper and entrepreneur Trina is half Dominican and half Bahamian. She gained prominence in the late 1990s with her debut album Da Baddest Bitch, which featured the hit singles “Pull Over” and “Nann N***a” (featuring Trick Daddy).
Trina is often referred to as the “Diamond Princess” and is recognized for her explicit lyrics, confident delivery and assertive persona. She has released several successful albums throughout her career, including Diamond Princess and Still da Baddest.
9. LL Cool JSource:Getty
LL Cool J has Barbadian roots. The legendary rapper’s grandfather immigrated to the United States from Barbados. The star, real name James Todd Smith, blew up in the 80s after the release of his debut album Radio.
The talented rhymer went on to release a number of hits including “Need Love,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and “Hey Lover” (featuring Boyz II Men).
LL Cool J has released numerous successful albums and is considered a pioneer of the rap genre. He has also ventured into acting, appearing in films and TV shows like Deep Blue Sea, NCIS: Los Angeles, and hosting the popular music competition show Lip Sync Battle
10. Busta RhymesSource:Getty
Busta Rhymes is Jamaican. The famous hip-hop star rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop group Leaders of the New School before launching a successful solo career.
Busta Rhymes is known for his rapid-fire delivery, intricate rhyme patterns, and energetic performances. He has released several critically acclaimed albums, including The Coming, When Disaster Strikes..., and Genesis. Busta Rhymes has collaborated with numerous artists across genres and is recognized for his dynamic and charismatic presence on stage.
