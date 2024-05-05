Subscribe
California Will Have Its First HBCU This Upcoming School Year

Published on May 5, 2024

The first historically Black college is headed to California this year. National College Resources (NCR) and Huston-Tillotson University partnered to bring two satellite campuses to the state.

Read more details about this historic opportunity below.

This upcoming school year will be exciting for the Sunshine State. NCR partners with Austin-based Huston-Tillotson University to establish two satellite San Diego and Los Angeles County satellite campuses.  The San Diego County Office of Education and the University of La Verne have also joined this venture in a historic move to bring the first HBCU to California.

If interested in attending, students will have the opportunity to experience attending an HBCU by enrolling in the I.D.E.A.L. Summer Academy from June 9th to July 20th on the beautiful campus of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. This is a 6-week program, and all students will earn up to 9 college credit hours to get a great college start.

Once students have completed the 6-week program, they can enroll in California for the Fall schedule at the HTU California campus, either in San Diego or the Los Angeles/Inland Empire campus.

To be eligible for this program, you must be an incoming college freshman or a transfer student with no more than 60 credit hours coming into HTU. You must submit a $100 commitment fee and must complete the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 FAFSA applications. You must attend the HTU in-person residential program for the entire 6 weeks.

Huston-Tillotson University President, Dr. Melva Wallace, shared her excitement on the National College Resources Foundation website.

“We are soo excited to partner with NCRF, the San Diego County Office of Education, and the University of La Verne to open up an HBCU in California,” Dr. Wallace shared in a letter. “I look forward to having you as a part of the RAM family.”

If you want to participate in this HTU California program, please be sure to register here.

California Will Have Its First HBCU This Upcoming School Year  was originally published on globalgrind.com

