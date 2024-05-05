Subscribe
‘For Our Children:’ Trailer For Documentary About Black Mothers And Police Brutality Released By Ava Duvernay’s Company

ARRAY Releasing is dedicated to distributing and exhibiting independent films made by Black artists, people of color and women.

Published on May 4, 2024

ARRAY Releasing, Ava DuVernay’s independent distribution company, has released the trailer for its new documentary called “For Our Children” which spotlights Black mothers whose sons were the victims of police brutality.

The documentary is set to be released on Netflix on May 10.

Débora Souza Silva directed the film that spotlights the Rev. Wanda Johnson and Angela Williams alongside other Black mothers whose sons were also the victims of police brutality. Other freedom fighters like civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza also appear in the documentary.

Johnson’s son, Oscar Grant, was murdered by an Oakland BART transit officer in a 2009 shooting that inspired the award-winning movie “Fruitvale Station.”

Williams’ son, Ulysses Wilkerson, was brutally beaten after being handcuffed by police officers in Alabama in 2017.

The documentary brings together their “maternal voices of resilience and solidarity in a poignant cinematic journey,” a press release shared with NewsOne says.

Days ahead of the Netflix debut of “For Our Children,” the documentary will have its premiere in Los Angeles at ARRAY’s Amanda Theater on Wednesday.

“Array is proud to work with filmmaker Débora Souza Silva to tell these important stories of Reverend Johnson and Angela Williams and their ability to find hope and light in a world too often defined by division and despair,” Array president Tilane Jones previously told Deadline. “Through intimate storytelling and raw authenticity, For Our Children illuminates the unbreakable bonds of love and resilience that bind us all.”

The “For Our Children” trailer follows below.

Duvernay founded ARRAY Releasing in 2011. The narrative change collective dedicated to distributing and exhibiting independent films made by Black artists, people of color and women has won the Peabody Award, which honors “excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day.”

DuVernay has long been dedicated to ensuring that stories about disenfranchised communities are brought to the forefront.

Through her company’s philanthropic arm, ARRAY Alliance, she launched in 2020 a $250,000 fund for organizations and creatives who are telling powerful stories about underrepresented communities.

“Establishing ARRAY Grants furthers ARRAY’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” ARRAY Alliance Executive Director Regina Miller said in a statement at the time.

