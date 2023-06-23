Deion Sanders Speaks Out Amid Reports Of Emergency Surgery And Possible Foot Amputation

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

NFL Hall of Famer and head coach of the University of Colorado football team, Deion Sanders, is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery on Friday for blood clots discovered in his legs, he confirmed. Reports claimed that the surgical procedure could result in the amputation of one of his feet.

The development comes from recurring medical complications that Sanders has been having.

In 2022, Sanders had surgery where he had to have two toes amputated from his left foot.

Fans of Deion Sanders and even just the sports community at large has shown their concern for Sanders.

The Pat McAfee Show was the one that broke the news about Deion Sanders’ surgery during his show on Thursday.

Pat McAfee said he got the news from NFL player Adam Pacman Jones, who claimed to have spoken with Sanders prior to sharing the update.

Surgery is scheduled for 6 a.m. on Friday.

The goal of the procedure is to aim to address the blood clot in Sanders’ legs, a condition that requires immediate attention and intervention.

After the news broke Thursday, Sanders filmed a video of himself to offer some clarification and posted it on Instagram for his more than 3 million followers.

“They say the TRUTH will MAKE you FREE,” Sanders captioned the Instagram video. “So here’s the TRUTH.”

Sanders explained that he has a pair of hammertoes that he said doctors want to straighten out. But because there isn’t enough blood flowing to that part of his foot, the surgical procedure Friday is about addressing the blood clots so that doctors can ultimately treat his hammertoes.

“There is no talk of amputation, no talk of any of that whatsoever,” Sanders said before explaining the loss of a foot was a real possibility in a worst-case scenario.

“But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left,” Sanders said in reference to his positive attitude about his medical condition.

On Friday morning, Sanders spoke out via social media again. This time, he tweeted a message to his followers seemingly meant to reinforce his faith after undergoing the surgery:

Who do Trust, your circumstances or God ? I choose to trust God every day of the week that ends in Y. I’m not keeping count but Man, Woman & Child has let me down in the past but God hadn’t . I’ve been wrong but God still treated me right. When many of my enemies tried to kill me God was there to protect & build me. God has never forsaken me or Mistaken me therefore I will never deny him or cease to love him endlessly. #COACHPRIME

NewsOne wishes Sanders a speedy recovery.

