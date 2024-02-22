Father Of Hydeia Broadbent Launches GoFundMe Following Activist’s Death

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by the family of international HIV/AIDs activist, Hydeia Broadbent. Relatives are asking for donations to help lay the world-renowned HIV awareness advocate to rest. Her death was announced on Feb. 20.
Broadbent’s father, Loren, created a GoFundMe on Feb. 22 asking fans to donate money for Hydeia’s funeral service. The grieving father penned that he and close relatives were heartbroken over the 39-year-old’s sudden passing.
“Hydeia spent her whole life since the age of five showing us all how to love, fight, and speak up for those affected with HIV and AIDS. And as much as I wish she was still here fighting the great fight, God called her home. Letting us all know, job well done. In honor of her memory, the family would like to lay her to rest. So at this time, we are asking for donations. Along with well wishes and prayers. We would like to thank you in advance.”
As of Feb. 22, the campaign has generated over $15,000 in donations, still shy of its $20,000 goal.
In the comments section, fans flooded Loren with love and offered their condolences. Many noted how touched they were by Hydeia’s profound HIV/AIDS awareness work.
“As a 35-year long-term survivor (LTS), God bless you and your family for sharing this amazing human being with us all,” wrote one user.
Another donor penned, “Sending love, thoughts, and prayers to your family during this difficult time. You touched so many lives and the world is better because of you.”
Loren took to Facebook to confirm Hydeia’s death.
“With great sadness, I must inform you all that our beloved friend, mentor, and daughter, Hydeia, passed away today after living with Aids since birth,” the patriarch’s emotional post read. “Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around HIV/AIDS.”
In a subsequent post, Loren added her death was unexpected.
